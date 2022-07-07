HomeLatest newsEuropeCurrent drought in southern Europe 'could become worst ever'

Current drought in southern Europe ‘could become worst ever’

Latest newsEurope

Published on

By Abraham
1000x563 cmsv2 61ac7f5d 500c 5ee6 8869 3e1ebc183d6e 6827992.jpg
1000x563 cmsv2 61ac7f5d 500c 5ee6 8869 3e1ebc183d6e 6827992.jpg
- Advertisement -

The European Union is bracing itself for a difficult wildfire season with hundreds of firefighters from different member states being deployed as the drought in southern European countries could become “the worst ever”.

“Since 2017, we have witnessed the most intense forest fires ever seen in Europe and that we, unfortunately, expect the 2022 forest fire season could follow this trend,” said Maroš Šefčovič, the European Commission’s vice-president for inter-institutional relations, told lawmakers on Thursday.

“Similarly the Copernicus emergency management service indicates the present drought in Europe could become the worst ever,” he added.

[mb_related_posts1]

Climate change has increased the risk of fire, scientists say. Higher summer temperatures, coupled with the effects of more numerous and longer-lasting droughts make it easier for fires to spark and spread. The wildfire season itself has also become wider. 

The EU and neighbouring countries were severely impacted in 2021 with a series of wildfires, fuelled by record-breaking heatwaves, devastating farms, fields, and forests across the Mediterranean, including in Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, Albania, North Macedonia, and Spain, Algeria and Tunisia in North Africa, and Middle Eastern countries such as Lebanon and Israel.

Tech mogul Elon Musk visited Coppers in ‘bizarre experience’ after web summit

Some wildfires led to apocalyptic scenes, such as in Evia, where people were forced to flee the Greek island by boat in the dead of the night.

According to the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites, 2021 was the second-worst year ever recorded for forest fires in the Mediterranean, after 2017 and at least 86 people lost their lives. 

Šefčovič said that to face these challenges “climate adaptation, disaster risk reduction and disaster preparedness are paramount” and that these efforts must include making ecosystems more biodiverse and resilient.

[mb_related_posts2]

But he also told MEPs that to prepare, under the EU’s “Civil Protection Mechanism this year, we financed by more than €14 million to support the RescEU fleet capacity with 10 Canadairs, 1 heavy helicopter and two air tractors.

“We are planning to purchase 12 additional aircraft under (the project) rescEU. When national capacities are overwhelmed, (this protection force) is ready to step in to provide additional support to confront disasters in Europe.

“This year, for the very first time in the EU’s history, the Commission is financing the prepositioning of 204 firefighters and ground vehicles from Bulgaria, Finland, France, Germany, Norway and Romania to Greece during July and August. The first teams already arrived last week,” he added. 

Droughts are also increasingly a problem. The Italian government declared a state of emergency earlier this week in five regions because of a drought in the Po basin that has brought water reserves to their lowest levels in decades.

Nearly all of Portugal also faces “severe drought” after the hottest May in 92 years.

Šefčovič said when it comes to droughts the bloc has “the way how to respond in the short term, emergency measures through our EUCP (EU Civil protection) mechanisms and through our recently refurbished and upgraded EU wide early warning systems.”

“And in the long run, what we need to do is to scale up better water use. In agriculture, we have to look at sustainable soil management and vegetation cover and we have to invest, as it was said by many, (in) drought resistant crops and restore damaged areas,” he said.

Maybe y’all should have gone public in Q4

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Artificial Intelligence

The latest from IBM is an electronic language by AI that is capable of identifying the chemical composition of any liquid

Big companies are making advances of all kinds in the promising field...
Gaming

Get Killing Floor 2 and Ancient Enemy for free on the Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store remains firm with its policy of giving its users free games...
Tech News

Netflix brings immersive sound to some originals in collaboration with Sennheiser

Starting today, certain original content from the Netflix catalog can be heard in a...
Apple

Touch ID is not dead, it could debut on Apple Watch | Patent

While Apple was pending the filing of a patent that will provide the user...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Mobile

Xiaomi continues to use a virtual proximity sensor in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi has once again enlisted Elliptic Labs, a Norwegian provider of software-based virtual proximity...
Tech News

Compilation of the best 4K and QHD wallpaper apps of 2022

We have already talked before about various mobile applications that serve to provide varied...

© 2021 voonze.com.