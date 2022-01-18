Curious (and cheap) gadgets to give to technology lovers

As time goes by, technology becomes more and more a central part of our lives. However, as might be expected, there are currently people who have incorporated it at different levels in their daily lives. For this reason, if you are one of the least adept at it, but you want to find gadgets to give to a technology lover, you have come to the right place.

What gadgets are perfect to give to a technology lover?

As we well know, some gadgets today can be too expensive to give away if we do not have a large budget. Also, there are some devices that require additional knowledge in the area of ​​technology to be able to ensure that they will be ideal for users. tech lovers.

Due to the above, here at TekCrispy we bring you a list of gadgets to give away that will be as useful as they are cheap for any technology lover:

cable organizer

Never underestimate the value of a good cable organizer. Yes, it may initially feel like a very simple gift, but any tech lover You will be infinitely grateful for it.

Today, technology is evolving to leave cables behind as much as possible. However, for these times they are still necessary parts of countless teams. For this reason, having a tool that helps us avoid entanglements (which are compared to those of Christmas lights) will always be very useful.

In particular, we at TekCrispy can recommend you to opt for the Kenberrys box set. The package brings one of the most useful gadgets to give to tech lovers, as it will not only organize all the cables in the home, but it will offer a way to hide them from view.

The basic package, which you can get for less than 30 dollars here, offers you two organizer boxes. Both the large and the medium have a width of just over 13 centimeters and a height of approximately 15 cm. Therefore, what differentiates them is their length, one being almost 40 cm and the other 31 cm.

multi-port charger

Another typical problem for technology lovers is running out of enough ports to connect and charge all their equipment. For this reason, another of the perfect gadgets to give to a tech lover It is a multiport charger.

Specifically, we can recommend Alltripal’s charging station which will be perfect for any fan of technology. In total, the bamboo structure offers five USB charging ports, 5 short cables built into the USB charging slots for up to two sets of AirPods, and an iWatch stand as well.

Although the 50W charging station is primarily designed for Apple devices, its compatibility goes beyond Apple devices. In fact, it is also compatible with a variety of Android-based devices such as the Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy/Note, and Motorola phones, among many others.

If you are interested in gadgets like these to give to your friends who love technology, you can buy them at this link.

Wi-Fi range extender

In a world like ours, being always connected to the web is almost a necessity. Therefore, a Wi-Fi range extender is one of the perfect gadgets to give to a tech lover.

Specifically, we can mention the NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender. The device offers data transfer speeds of up to 1200 Megabits per second.

The device is compatible with any type of Wireless router as well as Wi-Fi wired modems. If you are interested in acquiring it as a gift for a tech lover, you can find here for less than 60 dollars.

Echo Dot

In addition to all the inevitable options, another of the perfect gadgets to give to technology lovers are smart speakers. Specifically, one of the Smart speakers that you cannot miss is the fourth generation Echo Dot.

The device comes integrated with Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa. Additionally, it also performs clock functions, giving the time through LED lights under the speaker fabric. As if that were not enough, the equipment is also accompanied by a multicolored light bulb that can be controlled through voice commands.

If you are interested in purchasing these Bluetooth speakers, all you have to do is click here.