Cubot P60 is launched with 6.5 inch screen, 5000 mAh battery and low price; see details

announced this Thursday (8), the launch of a new entry-level smartphone that arrives with mid-range specifications and affordable price seeking to attract consumers looking for a phone for basic tasks such as browsing social networks, entertainment consumption and internet. .

Design, screen and more

As an entry-level model, the Cubot P60 does not stand out for its design or datasheet. As stated on the manufacturer’s website, the phone comes equipped with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels) with a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio, including a notch at the top. drop to the 8 megapixel camera. On the back, the P60 has two sensors, the first being 13 MP followed by an auxiliary lens of just 0.3 MP positioned vertically at the top right of the phone in a simple plastic cover; further down there is the inscription “Cubot” highlighting the brand name;

As for the internal specifications, the phone is equipped with the MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) chipset — octa-core up to 2.3 GHz with 12 nm lithography — along with the IMG PowerVR GE8320 video card and 6 GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage compatible with microSD up to 256GB. Ahead, the Cubot P60 stands out for being powered by a large 5,000mAh with unknown charging power. Other highlights include the Android 12 operating system, Bluetooth 5.0, support for up to two carrier SIM cards and USB Type-C port.

Datasheet: Screen I PS 6.5 inch LCD with HD+ resolution Drop notch and 60 Hz refresh rate

Platform MediaTek Helio

GPU MG PowerVR GE8320

6 GB of RAM memory

128 GB of internal storage

8 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 13 MP sensor Auxiliary lens with 0.3 MP sensor

Dual SIM, fingerprint reader and microSD card support

5000mAh battery

android 12

Dimensions: 125 x 76.3 x 9 mm

price and availability

According to information, the Cubot P60 arrives with suggested price of US$ 90, around R$ 470 in direct conversion, which can be found on the brand’s official website. It comes in a single variant with 6GB/128GB.