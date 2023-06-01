Cubot KingKong 9 should be released with rear display, robust construction and Helio G99

published

The Cubot KingKong 9 should hit the market on June 7th, but the manufacturer decided to disclose some of its main specifications in an attempt to win over that consumer who is still in doubt about which robust device to buy. With an attractive design that features a small external clock, the Cubot KingKong 9 is designed to withstand the toughest challenges. It’s waterproof, shockproof, and dustproof, offering unrivaled protection for adventurers. Its rear display can be customized so that the user has essential information quickly. You can check the time, monitor music playback or use the compass in outdoor navigation.

In addition to being extremely robust, KingKong 9 features a 6.583-inch IPS LCD screen that has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, taking the mobile gaming experience to new heights. The MediaTek Helio G99 processor works in conjunction with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, all of which can be expanded with an additional 12 GB of RAM (virtual) and up to 1 TB of memory with a TF card.

Want to capture good photos? Then try KingKong 9’s 24 MP night vision camera. With it, every detail comes to life, even in the darkest environments. On the other hand, the main rear camera is 100 MP and is accompanied by a macro lens of another 5 MP. To close this highly powerful set, we have a 10,600 mAh battery in the KingKong 9 with support for 33W fast charging. The manufacturer also guarantees that with only 20% of battery it is possible to spend a whole day away from the socket.

