CTO of MS Azure: Take Rust for new projects and declare C/C++ obsolete!

Published on

By Brian Adam
On Twitter, Mark Russinovich has received mixed feedback on his clear commitment to Rust. Meanwhile, the arrival of Rust in Linux 6.1 is concrete.

 

Mark Russinovich, Technical Director of Microsoft azure and author of numerous books, has taken a clear stand on Rust while calling for C and C++ to be deprecated. His tweet got a good 1000 retweets and 4000 likes in the first 10 hours after publication.

New projects only in Rust

Russinovich writes “It’s time to stop starting new projects in C/C++ and instead use Rust for those scenarios where a programming language without a garbage collector is needed. In the interests of security and reliability. The industry should consider these languages ​​as mark deprecated.”

It should be noted that Russinovich is explicitly referring to new projects and does not call for rewriting existing applications. Reactions to his tweet have been mixed. Many agree with the general statement that Rust avoids many vulnerabilities because of the basic concepts of memory safety.

However, some also explain that Rust is not completely secure and magically solve all problems. The Rust Foundation, which is responsible for further development, also knows that Rust is just as vulnerable to attacks as other languages ​​in some areas. It set up its own security team in mid-September to take care of all security-related issues for the language and the ecosystem.

 

In the program of voonze developer, hey Security and dpunkt.verlag At the conference on secure software development voonze devSec, which will take place on October 5th and 6th in Karlsruhe, Rust will be the focus of three presentations: One will look at the programming language with its specific security requirements, while two other talks will focus on the language features and ecosystems of Compare Rust and other programming languages ​​from a security perspective.

Judge on November 9th voonze developer and dpunkt.verlag also the betterCode Rust. The second edition of the online conference on November 9th is dedicated to the practical use of the language and wants to clear the first hurdles when getting started with Rust in order to develop productively.

 

The question of whether there are enough Rust developers to start all new projects in Rust is also justified. Otherwise, in the replies to the tweet, there is a largely astonishingly factual discussion that includes, among other things, the memory requirements and energy requirements when using different programming languages, but also mentions the complexity of learning the ownership concept.

Linus Torvalds: Rust is coming in Linux 6.1

Meanwhile, the inclusion of Rust in the Linux kernel is taking shape. As the news portal ZDNet reports, Linus Torvalds wrote in an e-mail to the responsible editor “If nothing funny happens, Rust will make it in 6.1”.

As a result, the debate about moving the programming language into the Linux kernel is now over and the team is starting to implement it. In 2020, Torvalds spoke positively about the idea for the first time. Google started using Rust for the Android mobile operating system based on the Linux kernel in April 2021. The latest Rust Edition 2021 has also promoted integration into the Linux kernel.

