c’t webinar: IT security for office heroes

There is only IT in companies if all employees contribute to it, even those without IT knowledge. Our provides the necessary basic knowledge.

The IT department is not solely responsible for IT security, even if that would be convenient for everyone else. Similar to fire protection and other hazards, each and every individual bears a certain responsibility to minimize risks. This is especially true when your own hardware is connected to the company in your home . The self-employed and many smaller companies do not have an IT department that could be assigned sole responsibility. But almost everyone has a computer with important data.

In order to avoid risks, however, one must also be aware of the dangers. So even non-IT people cannot avoid dealing with IT security a little. The c’t webinar “IT security for office ” helps by presenting the necessary basic knowledge in a clear and understandable way. The webinar is aimed at employees and the self-employed who have not yet dealt with IT security at their workplace or who would like a refresher on the basics. In one morning, technology journalist Keywan Tonekaboni gives an overview of typical dangers and shows practical protective measures that can be easily integrated into one’s own work processes. This increases security effectively, instead of just theoretically on paper.

For non-IT people in companies of all sizes

Anyone who works in a small company or a club without their own IT department learns how to protect themselves better; Employees of medium-sized or larger companies learn to understand the tools and specifications of their own IT department and to use them optimally. Participants will also receive practical tips on all aspects of data security and protection in the digital sphere, and of course questions are welcome and welcome. Where necessary, Keywan Tonekaboni also translates incomprehensible IT gibberish into everyday German.

After the webinar there is a handout with the most important tips and suitable practical articles from the c’t magazine. The vast majority of digital threats in the office can then be avoided with ease.

The webinar will take place online on September 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; An up-to-date browser is sufficient to participate. If you book by August 24th, you get a 10% early bird discount and pay only 134.00 euros for the webinar participation. Group discounts of up to 30% are available for larger teams. Further information on the event and details on how to register can be found on the relevant voonze events page.

