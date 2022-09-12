c’t webinar: IT security for office heroes

There is only good IT if all employees of a company help – even those without IT knowledge. Our provides the necessary basics.

The IT department is not solely responsible for IT security, even if that would be convenient for everyone else. Similar to fire protection and other hazards, each and every individual bears a certain responsibility to minimize risks. This is especially true when your own hardware is connected to the company in your home . The self-employed and many smaller companies do not have an IT department that could be assigned sole responsibility. But almost everyone has a computer with important data.

For non-IT people in companies of all sizes

In order to avoid risks, however, one must also be aware of the dangers. Even non-IT people can’t avoid dealing with IT security a little. The c’t webinar “IT security for office ” helps by presenting the necessary basic knowledge in a clear and understandable way. The webinar is aimed at employees and the self-employed who have not yet dealt with IT security at their workplace or would like a refresher on the basics. In one morning, technology journalist Keywan Tonekaboni gives an overview of typical dangers and shows practical protective measures that can be easily integrated into one’s own work processes. This increases security effectively, instead of just theoretically on paper.

Anyone who works in a small company or a club without their own IT department learns how to protect themselves better. Employees of medium-sized or larger companies learn to understand the tools and specifications of their own IT department and to use them optimally. Participants will also receive practical tips on all aspects of data security and protection in the digital sphere.

Have you had a question about IT security for a long time?

Questions are allowed and encouraged; where necessary, Keywan Tonekaboni also translates incomprehensible IT gibberish into everyday German. In addition to the webinar, there is a handout with the most important tips and suitable practical articles from the c’t magazine. The vast majority of digital threats in the office can then be avoided with ease, which not only pleases the IT department and can save everyone a lot of trouble.

The webinar will take place on September 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and costs EUR 149.00; for larger teams there are group discounts of up to 30%. A current browser is sufficient to participate in the online event. Further information on the event and details on how to register can be found on the relevant voonze events page.