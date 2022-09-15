c’t : program published

The c’t 2022 is available. The event for frontend developers takes place from November 7th to 9th.

The c’t is intended to bring developers together beyond the boundaries of individual programming languages ​​and frameworks, give them the opportunity to exchange information about everyday problems and to find out about new approaches and tools.

Many lectures offer visitors updates on important aspects of web development. In his talk, Christian Wenz, for example, shows what options are available to developers with browser features, HTTP headers and special APIs to protect visitors to their sites from attacks via cross-site scripting. Sven Wolfermann brings visitors up to date on the subject of CSS. Marco Emrich explains how developers can use mutation testing to check the quality of their tests themselves.

frameworks and accessibility

Of course, there is also news about the common frontend frameworks. Martina Kraus, for example, explains the concept of standalone components, which is new in Angular 14. It promises – among other things – an easier entry into the world of Angular development. Sebastian Springer explains how to make React applications faster. Nils Röhrig introduces the Svelte framework and shows what makes it different from other frontend frameworks.

The issue of accessibility is important again this year. In her keynote, Marie Van Driessche explains why it is not enough to base the development of applications on personas. She explains how developers can transform their design process to be truly inclusive. Herbert Braun reports on accessibility pitfalls when implementing sophisticated sites and explains how to mitigate them. Tanja Ulianova goes into detail and shows how developers can also make their applications operable via keyboard.

Look beyond the horizon

If you want to think outside the box of pure web development, you can learn from Mira Jago how to write cross-platform applications with Flutter. Ulrike Rausch wants with her talk “Unlock the fun!” spark enthusiasm for typography. Using an Angular application and live coding as an example, Max Schulte explains how graphics engines such as Babylon.js can be used to create new visualization and operating options. Christian Leubner In his talk he describes how to build JavaScript frontends for Web3 with Buildwagon.

The c’t takes place in the centrally located, barrier-free Cologne event center Komed. The conference runs with three tracks on November 8th and 9th, November 7th is workshop day. There are four workshops to choose from: “CSS Speed ​​Run — from hop to top in one day”, “Speeding up your website — web performance beyond the basics”, “How to a11y? — All you need to know about building accessible web content ” and “Getting started with Svelte — Build the fastest web applications!”. The entire agenda with all talks can be found on the homepage of c’t . The workshop tickets cost 799 euros. Tickets for the two days of the conference cost 669 euros at the early bird rate until October 11, and 749 euros thereafter.