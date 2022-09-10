c’t photography: buy used photographic equipment

The market for used cameras and lenses is huge. But how do you separate the wheat from the chaff? We will help you to find a better overview.

The used market for cameras and lenses is huge. On the relevant online marketplaces and at dealers, devices can be found in a wide variety of conditions, from intensively used professional lenses to brand new private second cameras. And that saves a lot of money: a high-quality full-frame camera like the Nikon D800, for example, can be had for less than 500 euros. You still get a contemporary device with a very high resolution and very good image quality. A comparable model – for example the successor Nikon D850 – would cost from 2600 euros.

However, the price is not always the main argument for buying used goods. The reasons for this are as varied as the people behind the camera. New model generations often only differ from an older one in a few details and functions. If you don’t need it, you can confidently use the previous device. If you only want to use the as a backup, a good used one is often sufficient. Sometimes your own camera is too valuable, for example if you want to go on a trekking tour on vacation, which is more robust. A used one as a second camera for special tasks or a special project can also make sense if you want to adapt old lenses or experiment with special functions.

For some people, the sustainability argument is also crucial. A long use of devices helps to save resources.

In the current issue of c't , Cyrill Harnischmacher gives tips and a checklist on what to look out for when buying used, names the most common platforms and reveals how he arrives at realistic price estimates.

portfolio

In her picture series “Grey Souls” Maria Tudela with alienation and selfishness in Western societies.

The topics of c't photography 5/22 at a glance

