c’t 3003: Repairs the USB designations!

Note: This is bonus content for people who cannot or do not want to watch the video above. The video track information is not reflected in the transcript.

80 Gigabit transfers USB soon! That’s a whopping 10 GB per second! Do more than the currently fastest SSDs! What is the name of the standard? USB4 version 2.0. If you now think, huh, that should be called USB4 80 or something with a gene? No, that really means USB4 version 2.0. Yes, the people doing the USB standardization seem to take pleasure in confusing the whole world. At least I didn’t understand the naming anymore at some point. And that’s why I’m fighting my way through the USB name jungle in this video and try to put together a few rough, easy-to-remember rules of thumb. So, if you can’t quite keep up either: After this video you’ve at least checked it roughly, I promise.

First of all: I have absolutely nothing against USB, on the contrary: I consider USB-C to be one of the best physical interfaces that the technology industry has ever achieved. You can plug the thing in however you want, the contacts are protected because they are on the inside – and, of course, this is only anecdotal evidence, I personally have not broken a single USB-C cable, although I have dozens of them. On the other hand, I often had problems with Lightning and especially Micro-USB.

But what USB absolutely cannot do is the naming. It kind of feels like the folks designing and standardizing USB have a bet on: what’s the most effective way to confuse customers?

In addition to USB 1.x and 2.x, the following are currently up-to-date:

USB 3.2 Gen1

USB 3.2 Gen2

USB 3.2 Gen2x2

USB4 Gen 2×1

USB4 Gen2x2

USB4 Gen3x1

USB4 Gen3x2

Well and now just USB4 version 2.0. So no longer a gene, but a version, yes, that’s clear.

And although there are so many different names, the designation is still not enough to know 100% which functions the devices are now capable of.

Let’s go through it one by one, it won’t be bad at all, don’t worry.

Aaaaalso, first the simple things. USB1.x, which was introduced in 1996, simply has two modes, one slow and one fast, i.e. “fast”, namely LowSpeed ​​and FullSpeed. LowSpeed ​​is 1.5 Mbit/s and is designed for keyboards and such devices, for example – that’s still plenty for today. Full speed can do 12 Mbit/s, and of course that’s no longer up-to-date for data carriers and such things. USB2.x already manages 480 Mbit/s, which corresponds to about 40 MB per second in practice. Well, and that’s also the emergency mode that all modern USB standards ALWAYS create when there’s a problem somewhere. So that’s pretty much the lowest common denominator.

Here’s another important thing: I’m just talking about what creates each interface — that is, the host, the cables, and the hubs. However, many USB devices do not exhaust these possibilities. Many cheap USB sticks and memory cards are even slower than 40 megabytes per second.

So, now it’s going into USB-3-realm. And that’s where it gets pretty weird.

The slowest mode here is 5 Gbit/s and it used to be called USB 3.0. Then USB 3.1 and USB 3.2 were introduced. And now you might think that they are of course faster because they are newer and have higher numbers. But that’s not true at all, because USB 3.1 and USB 3.2 also have a 5 Gbit mode – that’s even the one that is meant when there’s simply nothing behind the version number. So if you just read USB 3.2 somewhere: That is very likely only 5 Gbit/s. If there is a “Gen 1” behind it, you know for SURE that it is only 5 Gbit – but according to the standard, the Gen 1 does not have to be named.

In terms of speed, this means that USB 3.0 is the same as USB 3.1 Gen 1 and USB 3.2 Gen 1. According to our practical tests, 5 Gbit/s is a maximum of 450 Mbytes per second. That’s quite enough for magnetic hard drives, they don’t even manage half that, so they never exhaust 5 Gbit. But with SSDs you would of course like to have more, for example 10 Gbit per second. You get it when you read “Gen 2” somewhere, i.e. this Gen 2 is behind USB 3.1 or 3.2 – that’s always 10 Gbit per second. On the other hand, if you see USB 3.2 Gen 2×2: That’s 20 Gbit per second – just like USB4 2×2 or USB4 3×1.

Fortunately, there are the so-called “marketing names” that simply have the gigabit number in them. So for example USB4 20 Gigabit. Or USB4 40 Gigabit.

Well, and only with 80 gigabits you thought: No, that’s too logical to call the USB4 80, let’s call it USB4 version 2.0.

So, in a nutshell: If either Gen 1 or nothing at all stands behind USB3.x: Then you can expect 5 Gbit. If it says Gen 2 it’s 10, if it says 2×2, USB4 3×1 or USB4 20 20GBits.

Now many people think that the USB-C standard has something to do with USB 3. No, unfortunately not at all. USB-C is its own specification and only requires at least USB 2.0, i.e. 480 Mbit.

But the other way around: From USB 3.2 Gen 2×2, i.e. from 20 GBits, you MUST use USB-C. The lower speeds are also all available with USB-A.

Well, and we have ONLY talked about the transmission rates. But USB also has other functions, for example since USB 3.x it can optionally replace a DisplayPort connection, i.e. control screens. It can also transmit electrical power of up to 240 watts via the “Power Delivery” standard. Unfortunately, you can’t derive these functions from the pure USB designation, you need additional logos on the socket. Unfortunately, these logos are missing on many devices.

If you see logos, here is a brief explanation: The double S designates “Superspeed” and the number behind it indicates the Gbit value. If the double S logo is written in black and white, there is most likely no power delivery. If the double S is emblazoned in white on black on a battery symbol, then there is power delivery. Well, and if you can still see this DP symbol behind it, then a display can be controlled via DisplayPort.

MUCH less confusing is Thunderbolt, which was co-developed by Intel but is particularly popular in the Apple world. If Thunderbolt 4 is written on devices or cables, then you know in no uncertain terms that things:

– Master at least a transmission speed of 40 Gbit/s

– Can transmit either two 4K video signals or one 8K video signal

– Master charging with Power Delivery

Yes, and while you COULD get all of that with USB4, 40Gb is only optional with USB4, as is DisplayPort with dual 4K. With the specification “USB4” you can only be sure that the device achieves at least 20 Gbit data rate and supports the connection of ONE display with DisplayPort. For more details you have to look at the data sheets, which is just really annoying.

Conclusion

USB _can_ THEORETICALLY do great things. But to also ensure that all USB devices, cables, hubs do exactly what you want them to do – that still requires research. The specifications are simply too lax. We would like the USB Implementers Forum – they set the standard – to take the criticism that can be heard everywhere to heart and make more binding specifications in the future. That would be really nice, right? If you see it differently, please comment. Bye!