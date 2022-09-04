Csvbox, tool that allows you to upload CSV files and spreadsheets in a SaaS application

When we talk about SaaS, this refers to the acronym in English used to simplify the term of «software as a service» (Software As A Service), which gives people the opportunity to connect to s hosted in the cloud via the Internet.

Therefore, SaaS you to use these applications without the support of a client system.

One advantage that SaaS presents is that, once this service has been contracted, the task of managing the hardware and software will be discarded by the user.

The SaaS provider will be in charge of keeping the software available and functional 24/7, as well as guaranteeing the security of the data handled in its interface.

In case you are the provider of this type of software, it is likely that at some point your users will need to work within the SaaS with data from other sources, but that are not compatible with this tool other than in CSV format or in sheets calculation.

In that sense, you can have an application with which you can have the opportunity to embed a widget that allows users to CSV import to your application quickly.

In addition, with csvbox your users will be able to carry out the loading of spreadsheets in the application without difficulty at a speed 10 times faster.

And it is that, developing a CSV upload function for your SaaS application is something that can take you a considerable amount of time to specify, which you can save with the installation of csvbox.

How to use csvbox CSV uploader

Once it has been integrated into the application, users will be able to make use of the CSV importer in the following way:

choose a file

Csvbox will make your SaaS application show a simple file picker that when pressed by the user will allow choose the spreadsheet or CSV file you want to upload.

Map columns

After having selected the CSV file the loader will display a series of fields corresponding to the headers of the CSV columns that can be assigned by the user to the predefined data model.

So too, the widget generated by csvbox offers column matching suggestions automatically, thereby avoiding the need to prepare the spreadsheets before importing.

Validate the data

One benefit of csvbox’s CSV import widget is the fact that it allows the user to fix validation issues from this elementwhich will cause the file data to be loaded cleanly and without errors.

Send

In this stage, users send the spreadsheet, so that in the end they receive the data in the application, database or API ready to be used.

To access the csvbox website click HERE