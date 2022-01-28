CSIC scientists discover a biomarker that detects early pancreatic cancer

Although the vast majority of attention is currently focused on the development of the different vaccines for COVID, this does not mean that the rest of medicine has not stopped. And in fact, a team co-led by researchers from the CSIC has just shared the impressive news of having identified a new biomarker capable of helping with early diagnosis for pancreatic cancer most common, “pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma”, which is currently the third leading cause of cancer death in developed countries.

This finding has been led by researchers from the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM-Hospital del Mar) and the Barcelona Biomedical Research Institute of the CSIC (IIBB-CSIC), associated with the August Pi i Sunyer Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBAPS).

Specifically, this group of researchers has discovered that the protein called “AXL tyrosine kinase”, found in the blood of patients, allows early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

«The AXL protein is a specific marker that It tells us that there are already malignant cells. The fact that this marker is linked to cells in tumor stage gives it great importance due to its specificity in diagnosing pancreatic cancer.«, explained Pilar Navarro, researcher at the CSIC and the Hospital del Mar.

«Thus, the presence of soluble AXL protein in blood was demonstrated as a marker in patients who had already developed the tumor, without being present neither in healthy individuals nor in those suffering from chronic pancreatitis«, added Neus Martínez-Bosch and Helena Cristóbal, researchers from the Hospital del Mar and the CSIC respectively, who have also participated in this work.

Pablo García de Frutos, a researcher at the Barcelona Biomedical Research Institute, associated with the CSIC, has assured in the SER 14 hour program that the new biomarker that can help detect pancreatic cancer in its early stages can help choose the treatment and to differentiate the diagnosis of pathologies such as pancreatitis: «We are very hopeful that it will be very helpful.«.

This new marker supposes a great innovation in the detection of a type of cancer that is very difficult to diagnose, since it does not present any early symptoms. And it is that as we said, only in Spain in the last year 7,500 people have died from pancreatic cancer, rising to 486,000 cases worldwide.