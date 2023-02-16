5G News
Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Monteal should release 5 big games by the end of 2028

Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Monteal should release 5 big games by the end of 2028

Microsoft

Published on

By Abraham
Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Monteal should release 5 big games by the end of 2028

Since most of Square Enix was sold to the Embracer Group, including Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal studios, the fate of the studios’ productions has been clouded, with the only major confirmation being the forthcoming new game in the Tomb Raider franchise. by Amazon Games.

This week, the CEO of Embracer provided an update on the future of Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal and the news is pretty exciting.

Lars Wingefors, CEO of Embracer Embracer Group, spoke a little about the company’s upcoming high-budget projects during the company’s quarterly financial presentation. According to him, Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal studios should release 5 AAA games by March 31, 2028, which is a very ambitious goal.

He defined so-called AAA games as titles that have more than 100 full-time developers during their peak development.

Photo: reproduction

Such games must also have notable or significant marketing budgets and must sell at least two million units. Furthermore, if the development work is paid for by an external partner, Embracer should also have a notable economic advantage.

In addition to the upcoming Tomb Raider, another project that seems to meet all three stipulations is Perfect Dark, a co-development between Xbox studio The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics, which is being funded by Microsoft.

Recently, rumors surfaced that a new Deus Ex game was in early development at Eidos Montreal, and that the studio was working on new intellectual property, as well as collaborating with Microsoft on Xbox games, including Fable.

As always, we can only wait for the official announcement of these projects and hope that they are a success.

