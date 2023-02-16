Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Monteal should release 5 big games by the end of 2028

Since most of Square Enix was sold to the Embracer Group, including Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal studios, the fate of the studios’ productions has been clouded, with the only major confirmation being the forthcoming new game in the Tomb Raider franchise. by Amazon Games. This week, the CEO of Embracer provided an update on the future of Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal and the news is pretty exciting.

Lars Wingefors, CEO of Embracer Embracer Group, spoke a little about the company’s upcoming high-budget projects during the company’s quarterly financial presentation. According to him, Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal studios should release 5 AAA games by March 31, 2028, which is a very ambitious goal. - Advertisement - He defined so-called AAA games as titles that have more than 100 full-time developers during their peak development.