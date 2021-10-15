crysis remastered trilogy review: the return of crytek's fps saga

Leaving aside the events of the Lingshai, two decades after the exit we return to take on the role of the lucky Alcatraz soldier – just saying – survived the alien attack on his submarine and beyond. With him comes the last, decisive chapter of the Crysis videogame trilogy, which the guys of Saber Interactive have tried to bring back to their ancient glories with an impressive restoration work, to make us relive the siege of the Cephs and the devastation of a New York recaptured by the wilderness.

“Crysis: Welcome to the future, son. Welcome to the war”

The remastered first chapter had not completely convinced the public and critics (to find out more here is the review of Crysis Remastered) due to a series of excellent intentions not fully achieved, also thanks to – and above all – the will to bring real-time lighting via software to PS4 Pro, with all the limits of the case also in terms of resolution and framerate.

Having the opportunity to relive the rest of the story on PS5, with a cross-gen version, inevitably makes the task much easier. Less daring, perhaps, the move not to work on a remaster specifically dedicated to the new generation, which however benefits from a performance increase such as to keep the frame rate anchored to the much coveted 60 fps most of the time. The frame rate drops are in fact a thing of the past, but some regrets remain however, due to the thrifty choice of resolution (set at dynamic 1440p) which in any case gives breathtaking glimpses even on panels with higher native resolution. Beyond that, for the keen eye the loss of ray tracing could also weigh, which this time would be supported by dedicated hardware.

The task of the US software house, moreover, was to rejuvenate the title trying not to distort it, to pay it the right homage and at the same time to polish and improve the first attempt. The second work inherits a discreet narrative structure, which is the background to a remaster of excellent workmanship, only affected by some lower quality textures which in any case do not affect the general yield of production.

At the center of it all we find a dynamic gameplay that benefits enormously from the potential of PS5, and conveys a feeling of immediacy that is anything but obvious. Compared to the first chapter, already in Crysis 2 the mammoth restoration work determines a significant improvement of the experience, due to the greater freedom also offered by upgrades and game mechanics, which actually broaden the range of possible approaches. For this reason, the work is undoubtedly more current and compelling than what was proposed last year with the Nomad adventure.

The base of Crysis 3 instead differs from the rest of the saga due to a now acquired maturity by Crytek. Although the leap in playfulness, art and narrative was not so obvious at the time, the same cannot be said of the material bequeathed for the remastering.

As a result, the title now offers a more fulfilling experience primarily due to the high technical value of the initial work. The caliber of the original work represents, in fact, a crucial aspect for the overall evaluation, which, however, cannot be limited to this single aspect. The gameplay is rich and varied, even without particular flashes, and the approaches are more transversal than in the first chapter. A backbone that makes Crysis 3’s rejuvenation work easier than in the other chapters. A New York artificially restored to nature is the backdrop to the finale of the saga which, from this point of view, manages to hide the weight of time more than worthily.

Technical remarks

Going into detail, the work done on global illumination is remarkable despite the absence of ray tracing, with light effects and reflections all in all pleasing to the eye. As previously mentioned, some textures have remained practically untouched, but ultimately there are few – and sometimes negligible – elements, in the context of a generally generous upgrade, carried out with the support of 3D scans of the real locations.

The details on the streets, walls and other surfaces of the game world are a clear testimony of this, and help to define the merits of a careful and meticulous work, which cannot be ignored in any way but which at the same time cannot always convince altogether.

Shadows are probably the least effective aspect of the whole, ed inherit the limits of the original editions with interests. Static and devoid of gradations, these seem to be part of a curious tug-of-war between past and present with the only result of not returning that artificial sense of depth which, absurdly, was perceived more originally and at lower resolution.

In this interesting game of perceptions, higher resolution textures can paradoxically aggravate things, due to the decidedly sharper cuts that are observed in the surface changes. In this context, one could have opted, for example, for a parallax mapping that would return a more impactful optical effect and a less overall result. anachronistic. The renewed choice of do not intervene on polygons it also denotes a conservative approach which, fortunately for us, weighs much less in the last two chapters of the saga. These re-editions strongly focus on the visual impact and to do so we started with the API DX11, much better than the starting material of the first chapter.

Except for the first chapter, which allows you to choose between performance and quality, the other two episodes point to a preset single graph with no great room for maneuver; only in Crysis 3 will you be able to decide whether or not to activate reflections. The absence of a dedicated version for PS5 also entails obvious sacrifices in terms of next gen functionality: the adaptive triggers of the Dualsense are not implemented, and the same goes for the features related to 3D audio, in the face of a sound sector that is still effective.

In principle, therefore, we are faced with an effective but not exceptional remastering work. The choice not to act on the polygons has certainly made the workflow easier, with less significant graphic repercussions in the last two chapters, but the end result appears to be a hymn to the higher frame rate once again, whereas a work that has written significant pages in the history of the medium would perhaps have deserved a greater impetus towards new technologies.