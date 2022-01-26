Crysis 4 is now official: Crytek confirms it

It’s been a long time since the first rumors about Crysis 4 began to arrive, a title that until now it was just a theory and that, nevertheless, many people took for sure. And it seems incredible, but in a few days it will be nine years since the arrival of its predecessor, Crysis 3, on the market, although throughout these years the remastered versions have served to keep the title current.

Actually Crysis 4 has not been a surprise, and not because of the speculations that I have just mentioned, but because of the publication of Crytek China, in the Chinese social network BiliBili, of a message in which it affirmed that the Crysis 4 project was a reality, a message that was deleted shortly afters, which gives us to understand that the publication was an error. An error, of course, in terms of deadlines, but that already made it clear to us that something was cooking.

Y now it has been confirmed, finally officially and without a deletion after a few minutes. Crytek’s own CEO, Avni Yerli, has published a blog post about him, in which he confirms that the game is already on the way. «It’s something you’ve been asking us for a long time, so it’s finally time to confirm: yes, a new Crysis game is in the works!» In addition to the announcement, the company has also published, on YouTube,

Crysis 4 will not arrive soon, yes, we can also read on the blog that The game is currently in the early stages of development., so we can deduce that the wait, today, will be measured in years. Unless, of course, the state of Crysis 4 is not as initial as we can gather from the CEO’s words, something that at this point seems very unlikely. Everything points, therefore, to the fact that in the short and medium term, what we will have will be announcements about its evolution.

In fact, that is precisely what the CEO of Crytek announces, who confesses «eager to reveal more details about what lies ahead«. Furthermore, in the same publication, he indicates that there are currently vacancies in the development teamoffering fans to apply to work on Crysis 4 development, and announcing news both this year and later for Hunt: Showdown.

Crysis has been, since its first installment, responsible for hardware evolution. This is something we already talked about when Microsoft Flight Simulator launched, and one more reason why a new title in the franchise is good news, regardless of whether or not you’ve played the previous titles, and that whether or not you consider playing Crysis 4.