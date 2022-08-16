Cryptocurrency service Tornado Cash: GitHub bans repository and developer

The removal of the with the mixing service’s source code is a reaction to US sanctions, but at least the ban on the s is questionable.

The version control platform has deleted Tornado Cash’s repository. Apparently, the Microsoft subsidiary is reacting to the US sanctions after investigations by the US Treasury Department. In addition to the source code, GitHub has also blocked the accounts of at least three developers who contributed code to Tornado Cash.

Money laundering via service

On Monday, the United States officially imposed sanctions on cryptocurrency service Tornado Cash. The US Treasury Department reported that more than $7 billion in money laundering had taken place since its inception three years ago.

Among other things, the hacker group Lazarus Group, which is said to be behind the Sony hack in 2014 and the WannaCry attack, laundered at least 455 million US dollars via Tornado Cash. The group has close ties to North Korea, and experts suspect that the North Korean state operates and may have created the group. The funds from the Lazarus Group are to flow, among other things, into the North Korean missile program.

Beyond the goal

GitHub appears to have complied with US law by deleting the repository containing Tornado Cash’s source code. However, the fact that the company blocked the accounts of some developers cannot be directly understood. The sanctions do not generally call for the blocking of people who worked on the open source software, nor does it mention any of the blocked developers Roman Semenov, Roman Storm and Alexey Pertsev by name.

In response to the ban, Semenow tweeted, “Is writing open source code illegal lately?”

Through the official Twitter account, Tornado Cash operators have listed all the blocked resources. These include the USDC in Tornado Cash Contracts at Circle and the RPC (Remote Procedure Call) endpoints at the Web3 platforms Infura and Alchemy, in addition to the GitHub resources.

Free speech in jeopardy?

Kurt Opsahl from the US civil rights organization Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) criticized the repository blocking on Twitter: “Although Tornado’s code is functional – it mixes up ETH transactions to make them harder to trace – the release is of the code is a protected expression of opinion, even if the code can be used unlawfully.”

In his tweet, Opsahl tweeted a screenshot from the 2000 Junger v. Daley included. It states that software source code is protected under the First Amendment, which protects, among other things, freedom of speech. At the time, Peter Junger sued because he was only allowed to teach US citizens in a course on Internet law due to the export restrictions for encryption software. In a previous tweet about GitHub’s deletions, Opsahl had already addressed the similar case of Bernstein v. United States, which came to the same conclusion.

voonze developer reached out to GitHub for comment; an answer from the version control platform is not yet available.