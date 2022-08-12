Cryptocurrency newsletters were removed from Mailchimp

According to users of the platform, suspended, without anticipating any warning, accounts associated with .

After this controversial measure, Ben Chestnut, CEO of the platform, resigned from his position.

Mailchimp Suspended Accounts Associated With Cryptocurrencies Without Notice

MailChimp banned content associated with blockchain and cryptocurrencies in 2018referring to the accumulation of “above average abuse complaints” in campaigns alluding to the issue.

Despite that, certain content managed to survive on the platform for years to come, until now. Over the past week, bans have been placed on accounts that appear to have been kept running in line with their terms of service.

Among those affected by this measure is Decrypt, a digital communication medium dedicated to cryptocurrencies and related technologies. Daniel Roberts, his editor-in-chief, commented this Tuesday that Mailchimp suspended the newsletter account from its publication “without warning or explanation”.

On the same Tuesday, Edge, a self-custodial cryptocurrency wallet, reported also the removal of your newsletter from Mailchimp.

On Wednesday, Messari, a crypto market intelligence provider, also saw its email newsletter affected by this move. “Not only were there zero warnings, we can’t even access our subscriber lists (which we luckily have a backup of because I don’t trust anyone)”, they commented from the Messari marketing area.

Previously, on August 5, blockchain brand Cryptoon Goonz met the same fate. Jesse Friedland, a member of the Cryptoon Goonz team, shared on Twitter the response he received about it from Mailchimp.

Mailchimp said that the need to remove this class of accounts was related to “protect deliverability” of your customers. Regarding Friedland’s timely query, Mailchimp said that the risk associated with the CryptoGoonz account was “Too big” to allow your shipments.“We cannot allow businesses involved in the sale, transaction, trade, exchange, storage, trading or production of cryptocurrencies, virtual currencies or any digital assets”indicates the answer.

Mailchimp co-founder resigned as CEO

After this sequence of events was revealed, Ben Chestnut announced his resignation to the CEO position at Mailchimp, without confirming the direct relationship between his resignation and the decisions made in the company. His place will be taken by Rania Succar, who leads the QuickBooks Money team at Intuit, which since last year has been the parent company of Mailchimp.

“I couldn’t be happier with this decision”Chestnut wrote. “The main reason I wanted Mailchimp to join Intuit was because I wanted it to become a complete platform for small businesses. This company is my legacy, my baby! I want to see it grow into a world-class company.”he pointed out in reference to the company he co-founded.

Chestnut called Succar a “proven leader” that “He has what it takes to take Mailchimp to the next level, drive critical growth, and impact the lives of our customers globally”.

Regarding his future at Mailchimp, Chestnut noted that he will continue to be present, but assuming another role. “You’ll still see me in the office, at key meetings, on Slack, just in a different capacity”wrote. “My role will continue to evolve over time, but some of the things I look forward to are helping recruit great talent, speaking at events, representing the Mailchimp brand in Atlanta and in business communities, and working with leaders to motivate teams and inspire. the creativity”.