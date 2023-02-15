Cryptocurrencies are now accepted for payment of taxes at Banco do Brasil

Banco do Brasil (BB) now allows the paying taxes with cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and among others. The novelty was possible thanks to a partnership between the institution and to Bitfy, athe startup specialized in blockchain. According to BB, the new option is only available to bank account holders who are users of the Bifty application. The modality works in a similar way to paying a bank slip with a barcode, for example.





To use the new option, the customer just has to choose the cryptocurrencies with which he wants to pay the tax, capture the barcode or type the sequence of numbers. The tax information will appear to be validated before payment. - Advertisement - Also according to the bank, when the customer chooses this option, the transaction is converted into reais and settled instantly. Banco do Brasil claims that the experience is safe for both citizens and the public entity that provides support.





In this way, the tax is paid without the need for new agreements or changes in the way of receiving taxes. The Bifty app can be downloaded in this link. It is worth mentioning that the Tax Authorities do not accept the payment of taxes with cryptocurrencies. Therefore, the functionality announced by BB is only possible due to the partnership between the bank and the startup, which converts the payment into currency. A Bitfy is part of Corporate Venture Capital Program of Banco do Brasil, which invests in start-ups.

How to pay with Bitfy

In the Bitfy app, just click on the “Tax with BB” banner;

After that, it is necessary to choose the currency you want to use to pay the tax and copy the barcode or manually enter the sequence of numbers;

Then just check the data that will appear on the tribute;

Finally, just confirm the payment. - Advertisement - How about you, did you like the news? Tell us in the comments down below!

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #tamanho {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

