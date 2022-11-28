Crypto winter highlights the warmth of gold

Crypto winter is very cold. The freeze came earlier in the year with the collapse of Terra, a digital token purportedly pegged to the dollar. The recent collapse of FTX has brought the temperature down even further. The cryptocurrency market capitalization is down by more than $2 trillion, down 70% from the peak, according to CoinMarketCap. While the institutional ones run for refuge, the regulators are on the heels of the sector. The inevitable question: do cryptos have a future? The answer is: not in anything resembling normal circumstances.

True believers have not lost faith. They say that crypto was conceived to offer a decentralized alternative to fiat money, and that it did not require users to put their trust in intermediaries such as banks. Transactions would be recorded in a distributed ledger. In reality, most crypto trades ended up on centralized exchanges like FTX. The opacity, leverage, illiquidity, and shady dealings of this new financial world resemble Wall Street at its worst.

- Advertisement -

Believers argue that crypto must go back to its roots. Easier said than done. Have bitcoins or others tokens in offline digital wallets is fraught with risk. If the owner loses his encryption key or sends coins to the wrong address, he has no recourse. And cryptos are too volatile to serve as money. That’s why the pioneers developed stablecoins, which set their price to the old fiat currencies. But, as Terra demonstrates, they haven’t lived up to their name.

Sam Bankman-Fried seemed to be aware of the inherent flaws in crypto. The founder of FTX agreed that the tokens digital were impossible to value, since they did not generate cash flow. He also pointed out the impractical speed of transactions on the Ethereum network. In this, bitcoin is little better. There is another problem. Most cryptos require proof-of-stake where transactions are verified by large holders of the coin in question. It’s theoretically possible for these whales, as they’re known, to take control of a coin, depriving plankton of participating.

Bitcoin has a different design, based on a proof of work. But this process consumes a lot of energy, something problematic in an age of high oil and gas prices. As Hyun Song Shin of the Bank for International Settlements says, the rewards for verifying transactions rise and fall with the volume of market business. “The sector only really works when coin prices go up and there is an influx of new buyers.” In other words, like a Ponzi scheme.

And there is the regulatory backlash. Authorities complain that the only practical use of crypto is money laundering or demanding ransom payments. In August, the US Treasury sanctioned Tornado Cash, a firm whose software gave crypto users anonymity. This could be more relevant than the potential regulations prompted by the FTX collapse. Dylan Grice of Calderwood Capital suggests that the founding dream of crypto is dead: “They are very centralized and lack privacy.”

- Advertisement -

As if that were not enough, central banks are responding to the threat to their monetary monopoly. China is testing a digital yuan. More than 50 million Brazilians use the low-cost payment system Pix, managed by the central bank. But it is possible that central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) will prove to be the salvation of crypto. If money, as Fyodor Dostoevsky put it, is “coined freedom”, CBDCs can create a digital panopticon in which central authorities police every transaction. In the wrong hands, a CBDC could be used to sanction stubborn individuals, determine what transactions are permissible, or freeze assets without due process. No totalitarian has ever wielded such absolute power.

In that nightmare scenario, access to decentralized and anonymous digital money could be indispensable. is the message of The Network State, a book by businessman Balaji Srinivasan, who imagines a world in which the US erupts in civil war and the Chinese digital yuan is used to track people across the globe. In that world, bitcoin serves as a lifeboat for civilization, offering protection against both lawlessness and the surveillance state.

Let the readers judge whether this dystopian vision is credible. The pandemic taught us how quickly long-established social norms can change. In China, the apps of the fintech they were adapted to facilitate confinements. In the West, PayPal recently froze the accounts of those it believed had violated its “acceptable use policy.” Following the invasion of Ukraine, the West froze Vladimir Putin’s access to Russia’s foreign reserves and restricted his access to the Swift system.

- Advertisement -

In less dramatic scenarios, it’s hard to see a future for crypto, except perhaps as tokens for the online gaming community. In recent years, its main function has been to give access to a vast online casino. Near-zero interest rates and quantitative easing sparked enthusiasm for crypto. The tokens Digital technologies have provided the most hyperreal form of wealth, what the philosopher Jean Baudrillard called simulacrum, defined as something that only has the shape or appearance of a thing, without possessing its own substance or qualities.

Back on Earth, investors need a store of wealth to protect them against inflation and economic catastrophe. The best thing is that they reject digital gold, as bitcoin is sometimes called, and opt for the real thing. As with bitcoin, producing gold requires a lot of energy and its supply is limited. Like bitcoin, it is quite difficult to value. It is said that one ounce of gold should buy about 15 barrels of oil or 350 loaves of bread. The price ratio between gold and oil is in line with its long-term average. A 650 gram loaf of bread in Britain’s Waitrose supermarket costs £4.11, or $4.98. Multiplied by 350, it is also close to the current market price of gold, which is around $1,750 per ounce.