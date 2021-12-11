Crypto Juke Box: Music generated by the price of cryptocurrencies

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Cryptocurrencies and blockchain have forever changed traditional finance, thanks to the use of decentralized technology and focused on privacy. However, one of the great problems of cryptocurrencies is the price volatility, which change at tremendous speed, rising or falling in a matter of hours.

Crypto Juke Box creates melodies based on the movement of cryptocurrency prices on a chart, which converts positions into music.

Crypto Juke Box takes advantage of this peculiarity of cryptocurrencies, capturing changes in their prices to create music, through price history. What this web application does is show the price charts of cryptocurrencies and generate melodies based on their indicators.

The application is very simple, with a minimalist graphic appearance. When accessing it in any desktop or mobile browser, we find the graphical interface. To start using it, we will only have to choose between one of the available cryptocurrencies which are: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin and Loopring. Once chosen, we press the “Start” button that appears just below and it will start.

When activated, each time the chosen cryptocurrency registers a new price, a new mark will appear on the graph, accompanied by an audible warning, the musical note of which will vary depending on the its position within the graph, which is updated every few seconds, creating a different melody, as we can see in the following image:

In summary, it is an application whose main use case is leisure, since, although it could be used as an audible price alert, the truth is that updates arrive with much more delay than in other applications, such as centralized exchanges or cryptocurrency apps, which are designed for such use. In fact, the tool’s own website indicates that it has a recreational use and that not an investment tool.

