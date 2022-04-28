Crutch used as a weapon in violent brawl on O’Connell Street

1 crutch weaponimage2.jpg
1 crutch weaponimage2.jpg

This is the violent moment a man started using a crutch as a weapon in a Dublin city centre brawl.

The scrap took place outside the GPO on O’Connell Street with concerned pedestrians stopping to watch the chaos unfold.

One man strikes the other with his crutch as the fight becomes increasingly violent. One of his crutches falls to the ground causing a trip hazard.

The pair start kicking while onlookers scream at the two men to stop. Cyclists are forced to stop on the busy street as the men completely block their lane.

The row is eventually broken up after a few people bravely step in between the men.

Dublin Live have contacted An Garda Siochana for comment.

Via | Dublin live>

