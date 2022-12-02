Crunchyroll and Nuuvem partner to sell combos with subscriptions and games

During its participation in CCXP22, the biggest pop culture event in the world, the platform announced a partnership with Nuuvem, a digital games store that has an extensive catalog of titles for PC, consoles and mobile games, which promises to make the joy of fans.

From December 1st, in addition to access to Crunchyroll’s subscription plans, fans will also be able to enjoy some special packages prepared by Nuuvem, in partnership with Bandai Namco, which allows players to purchase the subscription to the platform together with games like NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Revolution, DRAGON BALL FighterZ – FighterZ Edition and NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER for a very attractive price.

This is not the first time that the platform has partnered to reach the gamer audience, as Game Pass was also contemplated.