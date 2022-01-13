Crumlin volunteers keep streets clean and tidy with weekly litter picking

A group of volunteers in Crumlin have been keeping their area spick and span over the past three years by having weekly litter picking sessions.

The Crumlin Community Clean-Up group head out every Saturday morning to remove rubbish from the area.

The group has “gone from strength to strength” and there has been a big difference in the tidiness of the area since they started their work three years ago.

Sylvaine, one of the volunteers with the group, spoke to Dublin Live about the work they do for the community.

She said: “The Crumlin Community Clean-Up group is involved in litter management and picking in the Crumlin area.

“So every week we organise a litter pick. What we’ve been doing because of Covid-19 is that everybody does their own street or their own area and then we have a couple of drop-off points where people can bring their bags once they’re full on a Saturday morning.

“We’re trying to make sure that we’re all a bit more socially distant and not gathering in large groups.

“And it’s been working out really well. We’re covering a huge amount of the area this way.”

Equipment for their clean-ups is provided to the group by Dublin City Council.

Sylvaine said: “Dublin City Council provide all of the bags, hoops, litter pickers and gloves and then we distribute those out to people who need them for their weekly litter picking.

“Every week there’s a few of us that will distribute the equipment so that everyone is ready to head out on a Saturday morning.

“Especially if the weather is good, it’s a great activity to do clear the head and clean your street at the same time.”

There are over a hundred locals who help out with the clean-ups from time to time.

Sylvaine said: “We probably have over a hundred people [volunteering] that would dip in and out.

“Some weeks you might only get five or 10, if the weather is really bad only a few people might go out. But then other weeks you might get 30, 35 maybe even 40 people heading out to litter pick.

“So it’s very much up to the person themselves how much they want to do, how involved they want to me. So it depends on a week to week basis really.”

Sylvaine said that the first lockdown helped boost interest in the group.

“We’ve been going just over three years. It’s grown and gone from strength to strength.

“What we’ve found over the first lockdown was that because people were stuck within their two kilometre radius, we got a huge influx of volunteers. People were looking for something to do in their community and they were spending more time in their community and wanted to improve the amount of litter that was in the area.

“So we got a huge influx of people and people have stuck to it as well. Nobody is going out as regularly as before, life is going back to normal so you give as much time as you can now.

“It’s been brilliant, it’s been great.”

The group have also combated illegal dumping in the Crumlin area.

Sylvaine said: “I think we’ve seen huge improvements in the litter. Because we do go out weekly to litter pick, we’re not only doing that but we’re also reporting any dumping.

“So if anyone sees any dumping across the area they let us know and we immediately let Dublin City Council know so they can collect it.

“And what we’ve noticed is because all this dumping is being removed very quickly, there has been less of it.

“The amount of dumping we’ve seen in the last three years has reduced considerably because of our actions and that’s really what has made a huge difference. Not only the litter picking but also the reporting of dumping has declined which is great.”

If you would like to get involved with the Crumlin Community Clean-Up group, you can contact them here.

