Crossplay between Android and iOS is the new feature of the Streets of Rage 4 update

The Streets of Rage 4 game brings as its main novelty in update the possibility of and iOS users. The title was released in May on mobile stores. In addition to the mobile versions, it is also available for Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC. As for the update, this was not the only change that came to the game. A battle mode is also present in the new version. The developer Playdigious made the announcement of the news last week and the online modality that allows players from both systems to play together can now be accessed.

In case you don't know what it's about, it's basically a beat 'em up game that is a sequel to the franchise that started to appear in the 90s. In general, the title s more modern 2D graphics, a more immersive soundtrack and even some DLCs that aim to expand the experience beyond the core gameplay modes. On PC, it was already possible to play online multiplayer within the game. By the way, TechSmart has already reviewed this version and you can check all the details in the article. As for the mobile game, the update started to be available today and with that, anyone who has the game can update through the App Store or Google Play Store.




