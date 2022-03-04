crossfirex review: is it really the worst game of 2022?

Announced during E3 2019, and subsequently postponed beyond generational boundaries, CrossfireX is the third installment of one of the most popular fps in the world. A status that the Smilegate brand owes above all to the support of the Asian communities, which since the debut of the series have continued to populate the servers until reaching truly exorbitant numbers.

To attract the attention of our local public, the developer had fielded a collaboration as unexpected as it was promising, the one with Remedy Entertainment, engaged in the production of the single player component of the game. Despite the potential of this partnership, CrossfireX entered the market (exclusively for the Xbox ecosystem) with a proposal well below expectationswhich lends itself to criticism on every aspect of production.

A Remedy at an all-time low

CrossfireX is an extravagant construct made up of two different games: on the one hand we have single player modules, developed by Remedy Entertainment with their Northlight Engine and available upon purchase, and on the other hand the multiplayer sector, included in the Game Pass and produced by Smilegate Entertainment using Unreal Engine 4.

The “two-faced” nature of the production clearly arises from the desire to increase its attractiveness in Western markets, exploiting the fame of Remedy to flesh out the offer and attract new audiences. Although the South Korean publisher’s strategy seems sensible, at least on paper, the result is a cluster of patched up elements and at least questionable design choices, which form the basis for a decidedly subdued experience, mediocre in all its parts. Considerations that they strongly clash with the creative curriculum of the Finnish studio, especially looking at his past on the storytelling front, which has always been one of the flagships of “made in Remedy” games. The two campaigns of CrossfireX, Catalyst and Specter, bring to the stage barely sketched characters who support a disorganized and ineffective plot, which places a kaleidoscope of clichés and anticlimatic twists on the path of the players. A real shame, also because the plot starts from some really intriguing ideas, which could have given the story a very different depth.

The sci-fi nuances of both adventures (2-3 hours each) bring to mind the technological prophecies described by Philip K. Dick in Minority Report and Paycheck, but they are lost in the greyness of a narrative fresco devoid of bite, studded with sequences which, moreover, show the defects of a hasty and monochord dubbing. Beyond the shortcomings of the story, which sometimes has a relative weight in the choral balance of an FPS, it is difficult to turn a blind eye to the shortcomings of a gameplay as dated as it is monotonous, which only rarely offers users significant playful variations. .

These findings, present above all in Specter, are lost among the meshes of a proposal that struggles to keep the user’s interest alive, in a continuous succession of corridors and arenas populated by enemies all the same, among other things equipped with a extremely basic artificial intelligence, which tends to trivialize the degree of challenge even by opting for the highest level of difficulty.

To be honest, sometimes you get the feeling that the occasional death of your alter ego is more related to game design flaws, in the context of a production that seems to adhere to outdated models, without any noteworthy flashes of identity. Even a potentially characterizing element, such as the possibility of activating a sort of “bullet time” during the shootings, is on the whole a scarcely incisive and entirely pretext addition. Also as regards the gunplay itself, CrossFireX manifests somewhat striking harshness: the feedback of the weapons appears inconsistent and all too uniform, thanks to a just hinted recoil that debases the character of the individual guns. More generally, the sensations transmitted by the shooting fail to give vigor to the play system, with the contribution of a rather awkward aiming system.

Ultimately, in short, the solo portion of CrossfireX represents a significant stumbling block on Remedy’s curriculum, unrecognizable except for what concerns the modeling – remarkable – of the faces of some members of the cast, and the use of directorial tropes that bring to mind the past adventures of the team. If the situation is certainly not rosy on the single player side, we are sorry to confirm that even the multiplayer part (included in the Game Pass) is not doing very well.

A title lacking in every aspect

CrossfireX multiplayer it is divided into two macro – compartments: the Classic Mode offers a gameplay in line with the historical canons of the series, in some ways similar to the playful model of Counter-Strike, while the Modern Mode allows you to use the shutter and the ADS (the metal viewfinder or the optics), and it also includes a sort of perk system (limited to a single match) and a killstreak mechanism.

Two elements, the latter, which have a far from positive impact on the balance of the gameplay, especially considering how the matchmaking system does not seem to take into account the skill level of the players. Regardless of these factors, the experience is still rather flat, as well as misaligned with the current standards of multiplayer shooters, also with regard to the content assortment of the title.

Basically, CrossfireX makes available to users a single map for each of the available modes (a handful between Classic and Modern), and none of the scenarios shines in terms of design. Clearly, qualitative fluctuations were noted – even substantial – passing from one location to another, but none of them really convinced us fully.

Specter mode, which sees a team armed with knives, smoke bombs and optical camouflage clash with a fully equipped team, is arguably the best of the pack, but it is in fact the only personality note within a stripped down proposition. to the bone, supported by a shooting with the same defects as the single counterpart. It is worth noting that even now it can be difficult to find a game to join, due to the small number of active players. It should also be emphasized that the progression system seems designed to support somewhat aggressive monetization strategies, although there are no real “paywalls” in the game. Turning to the technical side, on Xbox Series X the title of Smilegate shows a graphic sector with evident qualitative fluctuations, which affect both the single player portion and the multiplayer portion. Net of a good management of the effects (volumetric, particle and reflections) and of the lighting, in both cases there are more or less marked fluctuations in the yield of the surfaces and in the polygonal modeling, hand in hand with an equally dancing texturing in terms of definition and effectiveness.

As for the performance solidity of the title, we noticed some significant bending in the frame rate of the single component, even by opting for the “performance” mode (4K obtained with temporal upscaling and 60 fps). Activating ray tracing implies a halving of the number of frames per secondand in all honesty we don’t think “the game is worth the candle”.

This is because, although the technique can actually have a considerable impact on the value of some scenes, the frequent dullness of the artistic direction tends to reduce its value, so much so that the renunciation of 60 fps is unjustifiable. There are exceptions, sequences that surprise positively and move away from the mediocrity of the whole, but unfortunately this is not enough to re-evaluate the demerits of a renouncing and superficial product.