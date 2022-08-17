Crossed reels, Instagram’s new idea to compete with TikTok

- Advertisement -

The TikTok social network has become a headache for many of its competitors, such as Instagram. The latter launches novelties to counteract the strength that the former is gaining in many markets, such as Spain, although not always with great success. Now a new option has been known that aims to enhance the Reels. The that they have had in Meta, owner of Instagram at this time, is to offer the possibility that the creators of this type of content publish them crosswise. And what does this mean? Well, something as simple as having the possibility of showing your work both on the aforementioned social network and on Facebook. This is really very positive, since the impact it can generate is much greater, as well as monetization – something that, make no mistake, is what many are looking for. This movement boosts Facebook Reels, which were launched earlier this year and are working quite well. Therefore, the idea behind Instagram is that short video creations in vertical format can be used and published on all networks owned by Meta. And, this deployment is something that its rivals cannot currently do – with TikTok in the lead. Other new features coming to Instagram One of the important ones that Instagram has announced is the possibility of converting a story into a Reel if desired. This possibility was announced a long time ago that the idea was to offer it to users, and it is now that the step has been taken. This increases the options that exist when generating short videos. And, in addition, it is possible to do it from another type of content… so the effort made is much better optimized. In addition, the possibility of using a new tag in both Instagram and Facebook Reels has also been added. This is what is known as “Add yours”, and derives from an option that has long been fashionable in Stories among users of the first social network that we have discussed. Basically, what was achieved is to take advantage of trends to create a Storie with great ease, taking advantage of existing content. Reels as a lifeline Well, it seems that this type of content, with the importance it is currently gaining, has become the battlefield between social networks. And, the one that does not have a significant presence for the creators, can end up in oblivion… which is the worst thing that can happen to one of these platforms. Therefore, it is not surprising that Meta makes all the necessary efforts so that Instagram and Facebook do not fall behind TikTok. >