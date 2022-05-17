Crosscall, two new super resistant rugged with 5 years warranty | Prices

Crosscall has renewed its range of rugged products intended for professional use. The smartphone Core-X5 and the tablet Core-T5 arrive two years after the predecessors that we had the opportunity to get to know in advance. The two new devices have several features in common, and it’s not surprising since the target audience is the same.
Except for those relating to resistance, to liquids, dust, impacts and falls, which we talk about below, in the specifications, the new Crosscall can communicate on PRM private networkssupport mission-critical protocols allowing to communicate even in case of network saturation thanks to resource pre-emption mechanisms and flow prioritization, have a speaker system from 100 decibels so that they are audible even in very noisy contexts and are certified Android Enterprise Recommended, so they meet Google’s criteria for professional needs (here to learn more).
There are also two (tablets) and four (smartphones) programmable buttons that allow you to configure actions such as speaking in “Push-to-Talk”, calling for help or changing the conference group, with a pressure higher than 2N (200 grams) so as to prevent them from being accidentally pressed and that they are comfortable even with gloves, and resistant to withstand up to 700,000 pressures, i.e. 400 per day distributed in 5 year guarantee offered by the manufacturer. There are also many accessories, such as the harness, the belt cover, the ergonomic armband, or the X-Blocker for the tablet.
Finally the smartphone got a reparability index of 9.1 / 10with Crosscall guaranteeing 10 years of spare parts availability. Prices:
- Crosscall Core-X5: 549.90 euros
- Crosscall Core-T5: 649.90 euros
Available immediately, you can buy them from the official portal via the links in SOURCE And STREET.
CROSSCALL CORE-X5 – SPECIFICATIONS
- display: 5.45 inch IPS LCD, HD + resolution, 500 nit brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3
- resistance index: IK05 (withstands impact of 0.7 joules)
- chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 2 GHz octa core
- memories: 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, expandable with microSD up to 512 GB
- cameras:
- rear: 48 MP with autofocus and LED flash
- front: 8 MP
- video in 4K at 30 fps
- audio: 100dB speaker, waterproof microphone with Gore membrane, 3.5mm audio jack input
- resistence:
- IP68 certified against dust and immersion, up to 2 meters for 30 minutes
- MIL-STD-810H certified, 15 military grade resistance tests
- to falls from 2 meters onto concrete
- altitude
- to solar radiation (up to 71 degrees)
- in the cold (up to -50 degrees)
- to the marine environment
- to thermal shocks
- to solvents and chemicals
- to shocks and vibrations
- in drought and humidity for 28 days
- connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C 3.2, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo
- values SAR:
- head: 1.335 W / kg
- body: 1,521 W / kg
- limbs: 3.041 W / kg
- system operating: Android 11, update to Android 12 and 3 years patch
- drums: 4,940mAh, reverse charging with USB-C
- 5 years of warranty
- size: 163 x 78 x 14.5 mm, 256 grams
- other: flashlight, 4 customizable multifunction buttons, can be used with gloves or wet fingers
CROSSCALL CORE-T5 – SPECIFICATIONS
- display: 8-inch IPS LCD, WXGA resolution (1,280 x 800 pixels), 450 nit brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3
- resistance index: IK05 (withstands impact of 0.7 joules)
- chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 2 GHz octa core
- memories: 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, expandable with microSD up to 512 GB
- cameras:
- rear: 13 MP with autofocus and LED flash
- front: 5 MP
- video in 4K at 30 fps
- audio: 100dB speaker, waterproof microphone with Gore membrane, 3.5mm audio jack input
- resistance:
- IP68 certified against dust and immersion, up to 2 meters for 30 minutes
- MIL-STD-810H certified, 15 military grade resistance tests
- to falls from 1.5 meters onto concrete
- altitude
- to solar radiation (up to 71 degrees)
- in the cold (up to -50 degrees)
- to the marine environment
- to thermal shocks
- to solvents and chemicals
- to shocks and vibrations
- in drought and humidity for 28 days
- connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C 3.2, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo
- values SAR:
- body: 1.58W / kg
- limbs: 2.9 W / kg
- system operating: Android 11, update to Android 12
- drums: 7,000mAh, reverse charging with USB-C
- 5 years of warranty
- size: 227.6 x 135 x 13.8 mm, 594 grams
- other: flashlight, 2 customizable multifunction buttons, can be used with gloves or wet fingers