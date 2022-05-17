Crosscall, two new super resistant rugged with 5 years warranty | Prices

Crosscall has renewed its range of rugged products intended for professional use. The smartphone Core-X5 and the tablet Core-T5 arrive two years after the predecessors that we had the opportunity to get to know in advance. The two new devices have several features in common, and it’s not surprising since the target audience is the same.

Except for those relating to resistance, to liquids, dust, impacts and falls, which we talk about below, in the specifications, the new Crosscall can communicate on PRM private networkssupport mission-critical protocols allowing to communicate even in case of network saturation thanks to resource pre-emption mechanisms and flow prioritization, have a speaker system from 100 decibels so that they are audible even in very noisy contexts and are certified Android Enterprise Recommended, so they meet Google’s criteria for professional needs (here to learn more).

There are also two (tablets) and four (smartphones) programmable buttons that allow you to configure actions such as speaking in “Push-to-Talk”, calling for help or changing the conference group, with a pressure higher than 2N (200 grams) so as to prevent them from being accidentally pressed and that they are comfortable even with gloves, and resistant to withstand up to 700,000 pressures, i.e. 400 per day distributed in 5 year guarantee offered by the manufacturer. There are also many accessories, such as the harness, the belt cover, the ergonomic armband, or the X-Blocker for the tablet.

Finally the smartphone got a reparability index of 9.1 / 10with Crosscall guaranteeing 10 years of spare parts availability. Prices:

Crosscall Core-X5: 549.90 euros

Crosscall Core-T5: 649.90 euros

Available immediately, you can buy them from the official portal via the links in SOURCE And STREET.

CROSSCALL CORE-X5 – SPECIFICATIONS

resistance index: IK05 (withstands impact of 0.7 joules)

chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 2 GHz octa core

memories : 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, expandable with microSD up to 512 GB

cameras : rear: 48 MP with autofocus and LED flash front: 8 MP video in 4K at 30 fps

audio : 100dB speaker, waterproof microphone with Gore membrane, 3.5mm audio jack input

resistence : IP68 certified against dust and immersion, up to 2 meters for 30 minutes MIL-STD-810H certified, 15 military grade resistance tests to falls from 2 meters onto concrete altitude to solar radiation (up to 71 degrees) in the cold (up to -50 degrees) to the marine environment to thermal shocks to solvents and chemicals to shocks and vibrations in drought and humidity for 28 days

connectivity : Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C 3.2, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo

values SAR : head: 1.335 W / kg body: 1,521 W / kg limbs: 3.041 W / kg

system operating : Android 11, update to Android 12 and 3 years patch

drums : 4,940mAh, reverse charging with USB-C

5 years of warranty

size : 163 x 78 x 14.5 mm, 256 grams

other: flashlight, 4 customizable multifunction buttons, can be used with gloves or wet fingers

CROSSCALL CORE-T5 – SPECIFICATIONS