Crosscall Core-M5, the maximum resistance with a contained price and size

The French brand specialized in ultra-resistant mobiles presents one of its most contained phones in size: the Crosscall Core-M5. Small screen, with enough power, capable of holding almost everything and with a fairly adjusted price for what is usual in the mobile segment rugged.

Suffering from dropping the phone and fragmenting the screen is the main reason why it is very difficult to see a mobile without its relevant cover. But why not use an ultra-resistant one? They are less powerful than a “normal” phone, yes, also heavier and clumsier, but they have the advantage that no need to worry about bumps and falls. Crosscall is a specialist in this range of mobiles, its catalog is increasingly complete.

Crosscall Core-M5 datasheet

Crosscall Core-M5 SCREEN 4.95-inch IPS LCD (18: 9) 480×968 pixel resolution PROCESSOR Snapdragon 662

Modern GPU 610 RAM 3 GB DDR4 STORAGE 32GB + microSD up to 512GB SOFTWARE Android 11 REAR CAMERA 13 megapixels FRONTAL CAMERA 2 megapixels BATTERY 4,000 mAh CONNECTIVITY Dual SIM 4G LTE

Dual band WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB-C

3.5 mm jack OTHERS IP68 protection

FM Radio

SOS function

Two customizable buttons

X-Link attachment system

IPX4 headsets included DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 151 × 74 × 15.5 mm 226.6 g PRICE 329.90 euros

Proof of almost everything

Crosscall is a brand that specializes in offering maximum resistance and durability to all its products, whether they are tablets or smartphones. Even more classic phones, they are perfect for those who do not want to worry about what might happen to their device. In return, yes, to increase the size, thickness and weight. Resistance brings its sacrifice.

The Crosscall Core-M5 reduces its screen to a contained 4.95 inches, which ends up resulting in the size of the mobile: it is quite contained for the usual in the ultra-resistant segment. IPS LCD panel with a somewhat fair resolution of 480×968 pixels, Snapdragon 662 to boost the use of the phone, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. This somewhat tight data capacity is complemented by space for SD cards of up to 512 GB.

The best quality of the mobile is to withstand blows, water and any other external aggression. It has IP68 protection and US MIL-STD-810H military certification. In addition, the Crosscall Core-M5 is certified with the Enterprise Recommended program, includes Android 11, offers a three-year warranty and maintains the interior “serviceable” to make it easier to extend the life of the phone.

Is not a smartphone indicated for photography, that is clear: his 13 megapixel rear camera it offers a somewhat short performance on paper, yet sufficient for work and leisure tasks. The photographic cast is completed by a 2 megapixel front camera.

All Crosscall devices offer X-Link, a rear magnetic docking system that allows you to hold the mobile, charge it and transfer information. The Crosscall Core-M5 is accompanied by a 4,000 mAh battery, includes a 10 W USB C charger and has headphones with IPX4 protection in the box (the mobile has a 3.5 mm Jack).

Crosscall Core-M5 price and availability

The mobile is already official, it is available in Spain and can be purchased directly in the manufacturer’s online store. Its price is 329.90 euros.