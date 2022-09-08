Cross-platform: React Native standardizes JavaScript engine Hermes

The release activates Hermes by default for the first time and brings a uniform Codegen configuration for Android and iOS.

React has reached version 0.70. The framework from Meta for -platform development works on the Hermes and CMake support and is driving the change to the new architecture. The breaking changes include the removal of the previously deprecated jest/preprocessor file from the react-native npm package.

Hermes as the default engine

Meta originally developed the Hermes open-source JavaScript engine specifically for React Native to speed up React Native applications, but did not use it as a standard. This is now changing with version 0.70: As a result of the collaboration between the development teams at Hermes and React Native, the framework makes the JavaScript engine the standard. React Native has had the appropriate Hermes release on board since the last version, as there could have been confusion as to which was the right one.

In a blog entry, the path to the new standard that the React Native team began last year can be traced.

Codegen unification and CMake support

The new release brings the option to configure Android/Native builds with the build tool CMake. Instead of an Android.mk file, developers can now use a CMakeLists.txt file. The advantages are said to include that a CMake file created in the app is significantly smaller than an Android.mk file, which should make updating between React Native versions easier and mean less code management. Also, the code generation tool Codegen now generates both Android.mk and CMakeLists.txt.

Codegen is an optional tool designed to save developers time by automatically creating repetitive code. React Native 0.70 unifies Codegen configuration for iOS and Android. Previously, the Android configuration had to be in a separate build.gradle file. Now it can be defined directly in package.json:

"codegenConfig": { "name": "CustomAnimationView", "type": "components", "jsSrcsDir": "./src", "android": { "javaPackageName": "com.custom.animation" } }

This innovation is intended to provide a unified development experience for library maintainers as they migrate their codebases to the new architecture launched earlier this year. Anyone interested in staying up to date on this transition can follow the discussion in the React Native New Architecture Working Group. The React Native team has also expanded the documentation for the new architecture.

