Cross-platform framework: Qt 6.4 stabilizes the connection to WebAssembly

In addition to WebAssembly as a stable additional platform, the release has an HTTP server and a text-to-speech module on board.

Half a year after Qt 6.3, version 6.4 of the cross-platform framework has been released. The release stabilizes the connection to WebAssembly and brings four new modules, three of which are still marked as Technology Preview.

WebAssembly has arrived

The connection to WebAssembly (wasm) has been running since 2018, when the platform entered Qt 5.11 as a beta. The implementation for Qt 6 was marked as a Technology Preview up to Qt 6.3. With the current release, it is considered stable as planned in the roadmap for 2022. The framework brings some special APIs to take into account the peculiarities of the platform, where applications run in the browser sandbox and do not have direct access to the operating system.

Also, with Qt TextToSpeech, speech synthesis returns, which was found in Qt 5 in the Qt Speech module. In addition to the direct implementation for the desktop, mobile operating systems and embedded systems, the new module comes with a QML API for text-to-speech applications.

HTTP, iOS and Physics simulation

Qt 6.4 introduces some new modules or supplements existing ones. The innovations are marked as Technical Preview. The Qt Company had already announced an HTTP server in 2019 and is now bringing the associated Qt HTTP Server module, which is primarily aimed at use within a trustworthy network. It relies on HTTP/1.1 for the standard and offers Transport Layer Security (TLS) for security.

Qt Quick Controls now offers controls that look just as native on iOS as they do on Windows and macOS. On Android, Qt Quick Controls uses Material Design.

Finally, Qt Quick 3D gets an API for physics simulation. The implementation is based on the physics engine PhysX, which Nvidia released as an open source project in 2018.

Additions and outlook on LTS

There are some additions to the existing modules. Worth mentioning is the global lighting in Qt Quick 3D, which is still in the early technical preview phase. Qt Multimedia gets an additional backend based on FFmpeg and introduces spatial audio for 3D sound as a technology preview.

More new features in Qt 6.4 can be found on the Qt blog. The forthcoming Qt 6.5 will be an LTS release (long-term support) for commercial customers and is primarily intended to stabilize the newly introduced features.

