Windows users can make applications appear in a new dark mode. Activating V8 Sandboxed Pointers is considered a breaking change.

The open source framework-cirq-is-ready-for-use/">framework Electron is available in version 20. The release, which appeared on schedule, offers visual innovations for Windows users and updates Stack Node.js, Chromium and the JavaScript engine V8. As a backwards incompatible innovation, Electron now uses V8 Sandboxed Pointers. Also, Electron 17.x is reaching its end of support date with the release of version 20.

Increased security as a breaking change

In the stack, Electron 20 relies on Chromium 104, the JavaScript engine V8 in version 10.4 and the JavaScript runtime Node.js 16.5. With the Chromium 103 browser version that has been released in the meantime, the browser introduced an innovation that Electron also adopts: activating V8 sandboxed pointers. The V8 Sandbox or V8 Memory Cage follows the concept of repelling certain attacks by not storing pointers in the V8 heap.

This step should have a positive effect on Electron’s security, performance and memory consumption. However, it means that array buffers pointing to external memory, also known as off-heap, are no longer permitted, which represents a breaking change. Native modules that rely on this feature in V8 must therefore be refactored by developers in order to be able to use them in Electron 20 and higher. The breaking change is detailed in an Electron blog post.

Other breaking changes include rendering renderers running in a sandbox by default, except when nodeIntegration: true or sandbox: false are fixed.

Optical innovations for Windows users

Electron 20 introduces a new Dark Mode, dubbed Immersive, on Windows. It uses the official Windows 11 API and an undocumented flag on Windows 10 in versions 20H1 and later. Allows Electron applications to darken the status bar based on system settings. Also, with the addition of panel-like behavior, the BrowserWindow Electron module can now hover over other applications on Windows when they are running in full-screen mode.

