croscall renews its range of resistant mobiles for companies

Resistant mobiles have little by little made their own niche in the market. A niche that is also increasingly associated with the business environment, as many companies rely on this type of device to guarantee their employees access to their remote office even in the most hostile environments. Croscall is one of the most prominent companies in this segment, and has renewed its CORE range phones specifically designed for use in business environments.

New rugged feature phone

One of the new Croscall phones is a feature phone, one of those classic mobiles with a keyboard, called CORE-S4. This is the first of its kind launched by the brand with 4G connectivity. One of the main advantages of this phone is that it has KaiOS as an operating system, allowing you to enjoy popular apps, such as WhatsApp, Google Maps and other apps widely used by everyone. This phone has X-LINK technology that integrates a magnetic area on the back, where we can attach different essential accessories to carry out certain productive tasks. A phone that does not renounce, in addition to 4G, to have Wifi connectivity, and all the connectivity that we can expect from a smartphone within a classic format.

Croscall

And an Android Enterprise Recommended smartphone

This is a smartphone that also features an ultra-rugged construction, as in the case of its range companion. This is the new CORE-M5, a mobile equipped with the powerful processor Snapdragon 662 mid-range. Its screen is one of the most compact on the market, with a size of 4.95 inch, and with an aspect ratio of 18: 9. It has programmable side buttons that work even when wearing gloves. It is a very useful phone in different productive segments, since it has the function of Walkie talkie integrated, which saves carrying more devices with you.

Crosscall

A phone that is not only resistant but also durable, as it has one of the best repairability rates on the market. A phone that claims to be part of the program Android Enterprise Recommended, which allows you to have an operating system like Google’s with special protection against software threats. All phones of Croscall are characterized by complying with the MIL STD 810H standard, a military-grade standard for electronic equipment, making it particularly rugged in all environments.