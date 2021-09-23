Croke Park residents to meet with stadium bosses over concert concerns

Concerned Croke Park residents are set to meet stadium bosses and representatives from Aiken Promotions next week to discuss next year’s concerts, The Star can reveal.

In an email seen by The Star, residents have been invited to a meeting with senior management from the stadium and Aiken Promotions on September 30 at 7pm in the new handball and community centre on Sackville Avenue “to specifically learn more from them about stadium concert planning for next year.”

The email was sent just hours after Ed Sheeran announced he is set to play at the GAA venue on April 23, and a second gig has been applied for on the 24th.

And following Ed’s last time in Ireland when he sold a record 400,000 tickets and played multiple stadiums, he’s also playing Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork on April 28, Thomond Park in Limerick on May 5 and Boucher Road Playing Fields on May 12 next year.

The meeting with residents will be chaired by independent chairperson Noeline Blackwell.

It is expected that residents will look for clarity over Garth Brooks’ speculation that he wants to play five nights at the stadium next year.

And it’s been rumoured that Bruce Springsteen is to play Croke Park next April.

But Patrick Gates, Chair of the Croke Park Residents’ Association, told The Star that the meeting might come a little too late as promoters appear to have already applied for and confirmed several concerts already for next year without consulting residents.

Mr Gates said: “It’s not really [positive news] given that it’s after the fact they’ve announced something like eight or nine concerts and now they’re calling a meeting to tell us about it. But we’ll wait and see what they have to say next Thursday.”

He said he hopes to hold his own residents’ meeting to discuss a possible approach with promoters and stadium bosses.

“People are disgusted and curious about it. We haven’t met as a residents’ association yet but we will meet before next Thursday and we will discuss what our approach will be going into that meeting.

“It’s too early to say where we are at this stage,” he said.

Yesterday residents also received another email — seen by The Star — offering a pool of 1,000 tickets to residents to buy for the concert.

Sheeran is set to play stadiums across Europe next summer as part of the “first leg” of a massive tour, which he told his 34.2 million Instagram followers is the “start of the next three years”.

Tickets for all Irish shows go on sale this Saturday at 8am. There is no presale for fans, but Croke Park residents will have the opportunity to nab two tickets per household out of the 1,000 tickets available.

In the email, it states: “There will be a ring-fenced local community allocation of 1,000 tickets that will be available to purchase on a first come, first served basis, between 8am-9am on Saturday morning, 25 September.

“This exclusive ticket offer is in addition to a future local residents’ ticket draw for 100 pairs of complimentary tickets for this concert that will take place in early April next year.”

But Mr Gates said the offer of buying an Ed Sheeran ticket isn’t compensation, as he explained: “I can’t speak for everyone but in terms of where I live, that isn’t any form of compensation from being locked in on large event days… I’ll hold my counsel until we see what they have to offer.”

