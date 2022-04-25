Croke Park residents ‘didn’t mind’ Ed Sheeran but not looking forward to Garth Brooks concerts

Latest newsIreland

Residents living near Croke Park “didn’t mind” Ed Sheeran but they’re not looking forward to the Garth Brooks concerts in September.

Around 160,000 fans were at the Dublin venue over the weekend. The chart topper dubbed the experience as ”probably one of my favourite shows I’ve ever played”.

Speaking to locals this morning, residents were happy to have Ed perform in Croker – but they are a little less excited for country singer Garth Brooks’ performances later this year.

Lisa lives right next to the stadium and she told Dublin Live: “I thought everything was fine. A lot of the neighbours were complaining about the rehearsals prior to the concert, but it didn’t bother me.

“It was a nice weekend, it was orderly, there were no issues with anything. I have to say, maybe it doesn’t affect me as much around Clonliffe Road but there was no hassle. But I’m not looking forward to Garth Brooks, I’m not into his music.

“But to be honest, it was only young girls and families, it was a lovely crowd and a nice mix. It seemed to have gone well.”

Meanwhile, the staff at Kennedy’s in Drumcondra were only delighted to have had the extra business at the weekend and their B&B service is already booked out for the cowboy’s event this Autumn.

Barman Leroy said: “It was a great weekend, it’s always busy when there’s a concert. There was a crowd here and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves. Kennedy’s always have a good night, whether it’s a match or a concert.



Leroy in Kennedy’s

“We’d a DJ last night and everyone was dancing. We’ve a trad session on a Monday so that’ll have to be my favourite night because it’s all the neighbours and all the locals.

“We’ve rooms upstairs and they’re already booked out for Garth Brooks in September. We can’t wait.”

Other residents weren’t bothered with Sheeran’s music comeback in Dublin, Tony told us: “I didn’t even hear it last night. Saturday night was louder I thought, maybe there were less people there on the Sunday.”



Sheamus and Tony

His buddy Sheamus added: “I live right beside Croke Park, I like Ed Sheeran’s music. I listen to a bit of it. Some of the neighbours were out listening when he was on last night.

“I’d a visitor collecting some younger people last night, but I didn’t mind it at all.”

However, it wasn’t all positive words from locals, as one man told Dublin Live that public urination was an issue.

Drumcondra resident Billy said: “There were lots of men and boys peeing on the many sides streets.”

Did you go to Ed Sheeran at the weekend? Let us know what you thought of the gig in our comments below.

