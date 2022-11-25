Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the 1st person to reach 500 million followers on Instagram

The Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo was the 1st person to reach the milestone of 500 million followers on Instagram🇧🇷 The feat was achieved by the athlete after a advertising campaign for the brand Louis Vuitton alongside Argentine Lionel Messi. In this way, only the Instagram’s own official account is above Cristiano Ronaldo. The social network profile currently has 570 million followers. However, it is important to note that the company itself recommends its account to new users.

View this photo on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

The photo next to Lionel Messi must have boosted CR7 to reach 500 million followers. The image is part of an advertising campaign and has been shared numerous times by football fans across the planet. - Advertisement - To get an idea, only on Messi’s profile, the publication accumulated more than 30 million likes. On CR7’s account, the total number of likes is hidden. However, the photo is a montage by the Louis Vuitton publicity team and the players did not play a game of chess.

View this photo on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

As the Canaltech website pointed out, the company specializing in social networks Hopper HQ estimates that CR7 should receive, on average, 1.4 million euros (R$ 7.6 million, in direct conversion) per sponsored publication on Instagram. However, the record of followers should make advertising with the Portuguese player even more expensive from now on. In any case, whoever is willing to invest is almost sure of the campaign’s success. And you, do you think this brand for CR7 deserves? Tell us in the comments down below!

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:TOPMARGINLOJASAQUI;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;fon t-size:110%;}#price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height : 17px;}#appLogo { width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

