Crisis relief leaves Lagarde facing a tough transition

The economic recovery can create different headaches for the president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde. It will have to turn to a pre-pandemic bond purchase plan to help the still fragile euro zone economy after the emergency asset purchase program ends. This could reignite the debate on central bank flexibility.

The ECB is currently buying around € 65 billion a month in bonds through its € 1.9 trillion pandemic emergency purchase program (PEPP), which expires in March. Improving growth and inflation data makes it difficult for Lagarde to get support for an extension of a plan that is much more flexible than its pre-crisis asset purchase program, called APP. But a sudden drop in monthly purchases would destabilize markets and drive up borrowing costs enough to jeopardize the recovery. Therefore, it will have to increase the APP, which currently absorbs 20,000 million euros per month, mainly from government bonds.

This brings its own difficulties. The APP allows the ECB to buy no more than a third of a country’s outstanding bonds, and Pictet Wealth Management estimates that the central bank may already own around 28% of German public debt. According to Pictet, an increase in the APP to, say, 40 billion euros, could lead the ECB to reach its self-imposed limit on debt issued by Europe’s largest economy by the end of 2023.

It is true that the European Union will issue 800,000 million euros to finance its recovery fund, so Lagarde could always buy more supranational debt. But if you reduce your purchases of German bonds, you will also have to proportionally reduce your purchases of Italian and foreign securities to comply with a different rule from the APP that requires the national composition of purchases to reflect the relative size of the population and GDP. of the countries.

The risk is that the ECB will be forced to reduce sovereign debt purchases even if the eurozone economy slows, hurting its weaker states. Italy’s debt, for example, is likely to exceed 150% of GDP, and its unemployment rate will remain at 11.2% in 2026, according to forecasts by the International Monetary Fund.

However, any attempt to change or override the rules of the APP could trigger opposition within the Governing Council of the ECB, and perhaps legal challenges from outside. For Lagarde, the end of one crisis can open the door to another.