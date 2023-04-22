Crisis? Google halts campus construction in San Jose

Spanning 80 acres, what could be one of Google’s biggest projects has just come to a halt. The company’s campus located in San Jose, California, United States, had its work stopped after the completion of the first demolition stage.
According to the American network CNBC, the search giant may have paralyzed the project following the same logic that led it to reduce its staff a few months ago, with mass layoffs.
While the company apparently has plans to continue construction in the future, the project was supposed to move into the next phase before the end of 2023, but there are “no plans to restart construction” anytime soon.
According to the project plan, the new campus would serve as a workspace for the company’s employees, in addition to bringing stores, public spaces, restaurants and thousands of housing units; offering 20,000 jobs after more than a decade of work.
Since approving the construction of this stratospheric cost proposal in 2021, Google has faced some problems with regard to its revenue – and new adversities may be yet to come.
After all, the company has faced challenges in the research business like never before with the incorporation of AI services in its competitors, in addition to the economic recession itself, as advertisers reduced their spending on the company’s advertising platforms, slowing its growth.