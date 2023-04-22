Crisis? Google halts campus construction in San Jose

Spanning 80 acres, what could be one of Google’s biggest projects has just come to a halt. The company’s campus located in San Jose, California, United States, had its work stopped after the completion of the first demolition stage.

According to the American network CNBC, the search giant may have paralyzed the project following the same logic that led it to reduce its staff a few months ago, with mass layoffs.

While the company apparently has plans to continue construction in the future, the project was supposed to move into the next phase before the end of 2023, but there are “no plans to restart construction” anytime soon.