Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7: Reunion gets an official release date

In June of this year, Square Enix released the first details about the second part of the 7 Remake, which is slated for a 2023 release date. In addition, the developer also announced the remake of the critically acclaimed Core Final Fantasy 7, but did not reveal the release date.

This week, during the new edition of Nintendo Direct, Square Enix announced that Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7: Reunion will be released on December 13, 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch, and PC. Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7: Reunion is a modernized and updated version of the PSP classic, which shows events that take place before the memorable Final Fantasy 7. For those who want to know more about this universe after playing the Remake, this is a great opportunity to do so.

In addition to the modernized visuals and optimized controls, Square Enix has refined the combat system and brings here a great opportunity to discover a game that delighted in its original platform. So, looking forward to the release?

