Tech NewsGaming

Cris Tales joins the free games of the Epic Games Store

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Closing this month of February, and despite the enormous attention captured by one of the most anticipated upcoming releases of the entire year, Epic Games wanted to continue its tradition and add Cris Tales as his new free game, a heartfelt and beautiful indie homage to classic Japanese RPGs, presented from a curious perspective.

As usual, this title is already available through the Epic Games website, offering us the possibility of being able to add it to our library and keep it for life. To do this, we will only have to log in with our Epic account and access the game page (in this direct link); or add it directly from the Epic Games desktop appby clicking on the small pop-up at the bottom right of the homepage, or by scrolling a little from the store tab to access the game file, which will redirect us to the page of this title without having to resort to a web browser.

Read:

What (and how) are exoskeletons being used in Spanish factories

Once again, remember that like the rest of the free games offered on the Epic Games Store, we can only redeem it for free for one week, being the current deadline next thursday 3 March at 16:59 (peninsula time).

Crystals

Inspired by other legendary Japanese RPGs like Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy VI and Valkyrie Profile and modern classics like Bravely Default and Persona 5, in this game you will meet and recruit a unique cast of companions, challenge countless enemies and fight your way across a vast world. Explore the past, act in the present and see how your decisions dynamically change the future, under an innovative system in which the three realities will be displayed on the same screen while you play.

All this through a beautiful drawing and 2D animations that give life to a world in which all your decisions will influence the development of a captivating story of more than 20 hours of gameplay.

Minimum requirements Cris Tales

  • OS: Windows 7
  • Processor: 2.5 GHz Intel Core or AMD equivalent
  • Memory: 4GB RAM
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti (2GB) or equivalent
  • Storage: 6 GB of free disk space
  • DirectX: Version 11

To

Previous articleMicrosoft developed cloud security system that can also be used by Amazon and Google
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Gaming

Cris Tales joins the free games of the Epic Games Store

Closing this month of February, and despite the enormous attention captured by one of the most anticipated upcoming...
Tech News

Microsoft developed cloud security system that can also be used by Amazon and Google

Microsoft has developed a product to detect security weaknesses in cloud computing infrastructures that include services provided by...
Apps

Twitter Blue’s custom icons come to Android, although you can easily do this for free

Last year Twitter launched Twitter Blue, the paid Twitter that came with some extra perks like...
Apps

In search of the lost app, free apps and games for…

New weekend to start with our compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called «In...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.