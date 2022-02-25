Cris Tales joins the free games of the Epic Games Store

Closing this month of February, and despite the enormous attention captured by one of the most anticipated upcoming releases of the entire year, Epic Games wanted to continue its tradition and add Cris Tales as his new free game, a heartfelt and beautiful indie homage to classic Japanese RPGs, presented from a curious perspective.

As usual, this title is already available through the Epic Games website, offering us the possibility of being able to add it to our library and keep it for life. To do this, we will only have to log in with our Epic account and access the game page (in this direct link); or add it directly from the Epic Games desktop appby clicking on the small pop-up at the bottom right of the homepage, or by scrolling a little from the store tab to access the game file, which will redirect us to the page of this title without having to resort to a web browser.

Once again, remember that like the rest of the free games offered on the Epic Games Store, we can only redeem it for free for one week, being the current deadline next thursday 3 March at 16:59 (peninsula time).

Crystals

Inspired by other legendary Japanese RPGs like Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy VI and Valkyrie Profile and modern classics like Bravely Default and Persona 5, in this game you will meet and recruit a unique cast of companions, challenge countless enemies and fight your way across a vast world. Explore the past, act in the present and see how your decisions dynamically change the future, under an innovative system in which the three realities will be displayed on the same screen while you play.

All this through a beautiful drawing and 2D animations that give life to a world in which all your decisions will influence the development of a captivating story of more than 20 hours of gameplay.

Minimum requirements Cris Tales

OS: Windows 7



Windows 7 Processor: 2.5 GHz Intel Core or AMD equivalent



2.5 GHz Intel Core or AMD equivalent Memory: 4GB RAM

4GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti (2GB) or equivalent

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti (2GB) or equivalent Storage: 6 GB of free disk space

6 GB of free disk space DirectX: Version 11

