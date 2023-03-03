Criminals Can Change Google Account Password With Stolen Phone PIN

This threat was already under debate among iPhone users, but it has extended to Android. Therefore, in the face of this, consumers must find new forms of protection.

One of the major concerns after having a stolen cell phone, in addition to the damage of losing the device itself, is knowing which applications criminals can access or invade. In this case, the bad news is that, in fact, it is possible to use only the phone’s PIN to change the Google account password.

Today, if a user loses his account password, he can access it in another way. Through the “I forgot my password” on the login page, there is a redirect link that requires the account owner to unlock the device and certify ownership. For iPhone, you must enter your phone PIN to unlock the device.

The differential of Android is that unlocking may also require fingerprint. But with just the PIN, criminals can change the password and access the account from another device and thus access other synchronized accounts.

Google and Apple still haven’t found a great solution to solve the problem, but the main one, and a bit obvious, is that the user should be more careful with the phone’s PIN, not pass it on to anyone and define a secure combination.

And you, what security measures do you usually take in relation to your cell phone’s PIN? Leave your tips in the comments below!