Criminal group that acted on Discord exposing violence against girls is arrested by the police

- Advertisement -

At least four men who exposed violence committed against minors on the platform Discord were arrested by the São Paulo Civil Police. Those involved transmitted images of aggressions and even rapes that had been recorded. As pointed out by the program Fantástico, on TV Globo, last Sunday (25), in one of the cases, the aggressors paid for a 13-year-old girl to travel from Joinville (SC) to São Paulo (SP). There the victim was forced to have sexual intercourse with the aggressors.





The young woman would also have been doped and assaulted. The victim’s enticer is 19 years old and was the one who placed the girl inside a house where the crimes took place. Some moments were even broadcast live on the internet by Discord. - Advertisement - In addition to the crimes against this young woman, the Public Ministry and the Police are investigating indications that the accused and more people may also be involved in cases of homicides against homeless people, drug trafficking and attacks against schools.





Discord is the platform where those who were arrested talked, organized and showed the scenes of aggression against the girls. However, investigators discovered dozens of materials stored on SSDs and on the defendants’ computers. Another postponement: Google’s successor for advertising cookies will not come until 2024 One of the prisoners, aged 21, had a folder called “Backup of rapable sluts”. Inside, there are several images and videos of rape and violence committed against minors. Files are cataloged by the victim’s name.





The investigation also investigates other pedophilia groups and the dissemination of child pornography within the platform. Authorities intend to investigate Discord itself, which may be accused of colluding with the crimes disclosed. “We are investigating, through a civil inquiry, the lack of security on the Discord platform. Individual crimes will always occur on the internet. What differentiates it is the detection that structured hate speech is taking place on this platform. A propitious place for them to plan attacks on the victims and, above all, to transmit the content of the crime”, said the prosecutor of São Paulo, Danilo Orlando. - Advertisement -

What Discord Says