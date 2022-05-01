Crimesight Review: Cluedo meets Among Us in the new Konami game

“Elementary. My dear Watson. Elementary.“The fantastic character created by the pen of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Sherlock Holmes, has remained branded within the collective imagination. Since his first appearance in A study in red in 1887, the British genius has been revisited in countless stories. There are many works that have exploited his image, from films to TV series, through video games (see for example the review of Sherlock Holmes Chapter One). Today we want to talk to you, precisely, about Crimesightwhich will put us in the shoes of a futuristic version and in a Japanese sauce of the good dear and old Holmes, who will find himself face to face with his most bitter enemy Moriarty.

Not Skynet, but Moriarty

London, 2075. Humanity has created an AI – called Foresight – capable of predicting and avoiding crimes with 90% accuracy. However, at some point, artificial intelligence predicts a crime capable of plunging the world into chaos. Worried, the developers create another AI whose sole purpose is to investigate and avoid this crime.

The software is called Sherlock and at the heart of this nefarious web of crime is another AI called Moriarty. These few words will be all the narrative context given to the player within the title. The clash between the world’s most famous detective and his antagonist is rewritten in this new Konami work within an online multiplayer PVP battle.

We could define Crimesight as an atypical experience similar to that seen with Among Us. However, unlike the app released on smartphones, Konami’s work tries to give greater depth to the gaming experience, offering a certainly more reasoned and strategic approach. Beware, though: woe to think that the title is an investigative game (so forget the style we told you in our review of Sherlock Holmes The Devil’s Daughter). We could rather speak of a deductive game, in which we will have to use the information at our disposal to reach a definitive conclusion. A sort of virtual Cluedo.

A battle between good and evil

The play mechanisms are very clear but difficult to master. Apart from the tutorials, well done and explanatory, there is no possibility to play against the computer or in a story mode. A big flaw in our opinion, because also a simple PVE mode with a sketchy storyline would certainly have benefited the ensemble, both to give some depth to the characters, and to give the player some context on the narrative side. After completing the tutorial (which we advise you not to skip because it is actually essential), we could choose to join a game, create a new one or make a quick one.

The game modes are 3vs1, 2vs2, 2vs1 and 1vs1. All players will play Sherlockexcept one who will impersonate Moriarty. The ultimate goal is simple: in the case of the good guys, prevent murder, and in the case of the villain, kill the target. The game will take place inside a villa divided into rooms. Inside we find the pawns: Agatha, Berkeley, Catherine, Dorothy, Ellery and Freeman (among other things, a little gem, all names of great mystery writers). Each turn, the players who impersonate Sherlock will be able to move three tokens, while those who use Moriarty will be able to move two. Among these six characters we have the killer and the target; only the bad will be able to see the two figures clearly, while the good will have to deduce it. The pieces are moved by the players in turn. Moriarty, of course, will not be able to move the target piece (it would be too easy), but he can use the other 5 as he likes, also having priority over the movements. In this case, if a piece moved by the nemesis overlaps a move made by Sherlock, the players they will find that that piece can never be the targetreducing the list of suspects.

You will think, therefore, that the best move is to be all together inside a room without moving anything. It’s not that easy, because the developers have thought about that too. As we saw with Among Us, there will be some “unexpected” that will push the players to move inside the villasuch as a power failure or a gas leak.

Intercepting these “disturbing elements” is essential to get the better of our opponent. Furthermore, to increase the strategic stratification we also find the need at the end of the day to eat and to look for objects useful for individual or group survival, such as medicines and weapons. The pawns get tired and, if exhausted by hunger cramps, they will have impaired vision and will not notice the aggressor in case of murder. On very rare occasions, however, dogs will be able to break into the map, which will indiscriminately attack the nearest pawns (in this case the medicines are essential to heal from the attack).

An interesting but unfortunately limited game

At the end of each day divided into three rounds – morning, afternoon and evening – the AI ​​Sherlock will automatically sum up the main suspects, giving players excellent deductive tools for their investigations. To win the game as the good guys we will have to survive for 10 days or unmask the killerbeing present inside a room during the murder.

In the case of the bad guys, however, by killing the target. In addition to being Sherlock and Moriarty, we could also play as Irenean evil AI helper who can only move one token per turn, but cannot be discovered by Sherlock. His job is to sidetrack the investigationsowing a trail of false leads and helping his evil ally carry out the murder.

Irene will not always be there, as she will have to be selected by the match host when creating the match. We appreciated the presence of this character, which reminded us of a “Lupus in Tabula” style drift, another popular board game. From this point of view, one could hope for the introduction of other similar characters by Konami as part of the post-launch support strategy, expanding and varying the proposed play offer.

The contents, in fact, are reduced to the bone: there are only three maps to choose from, practically identical among other things, and after a few hours you will inevitably begin to feel the weight of repetition – despite the fact that the games have dozens of variables and possible conclusions. However, it seems clear to us right now that without adequate support server populations will slowly decline. Playing with friends is certainly the winning choice to have fun with the title but, even in the case of solitaire, the work offers the user a solid system of pings and stickers for non-voice communication.

The playful offer proposed by Crimesight, mind you, manages to entertain and for all fans of atypical multiplayer strategy it will surely be a godsend. The biggest flaw, in our opinion, undoubtedly concerns the lack of content. We can certainly say that a future support of the work (not announced for now) will decide the life or death of the title. And this time it has nothing to do with Sherlock Holmes or Moriarty.