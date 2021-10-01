Crewdle, for secure, encrypted and serverless video conferencing

When we conduct a video conference, there is generally a central server that is responsible for managing the information. Most services use encryption, the video is not recorded clean on any intermediate machine, but it is not a communication between two points, as it should be to guarantee absolute privacy.

This is what crewdle offers, a new service that is presented as “100% encrypted and simplified green video conferencing.”

Available at crewdle.com, the latest version of this platform has already seen the light of day with a P2P video communications technology.

They want to eliminate intrusive video conferencing and video calls by eliminating the need for servers between the participants of a video communication.

That allows end-to-end encrypted transmissions to travel the shortest distance possible using the least amount of power, so it’s also a greener solution than the rest.

You don’t need to download any software, and it integrates with other tools, like Slack, Google Calendar, and Microsoft Outlook.

It is free, and as easy to use as entering your website, creating a room and inviting other people, giving permission for the browser to access the webcam and microphone.

Once the session begins, we can add participants, hide the camera, mute the microphone and the rest of the activities that we are used to in this type of platform, although logically it does not have as many resources as Google Meet or Zoom, kings of the sector. for a long time.