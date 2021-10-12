Crello, a practical and simple alternative to design infographics and more graphic resources

The graphic design area is essential for any project that we carry out, because it must always have an image or face to show. However, there are projects of all sizes, some do not have the budget or the right people to help them and others prefer to do it yourself. In that sense, we want to present you an alternative to design programs with which you can create infographics, publications for Instagram or Facebook and even invoices.

This is Crello, an online tool with which you can generate various types of designs, without having too much knowledge in the area.

What is Crello and how can it help you?

As we mentioned at the beginning, the graphic aspect of the projects is a fundamental area for their correct development. In that sense, we should have a designer who can support us in the process of translating our ideas. However, we do not always have all the help we want, however, if you have good ideas, all is not lost.

This is where Crello comes in, as one of the best alternative programs to design everything from infographics, to invoices and presentations. The interesting thing is that we do not need to have medium or advanced knowledge in the area of ​​graphic design. The purpose of Crello is that we have a simple interface and mechanisms to capture our ideas, without having to break our heads with programs like Photoshop and the like.

For this, the service offers a very complete catalog of templates oriented to each of the elements you want to create. These templates are completely customizable, so you can see all the available styles and choose the one that best suits what you want, to give it your own touches. In this way, we have in Crello a perfect ally to enhance the graphic aspect of your projects. From its functions, you can improve your Instagram and Facebook posts and also create all kinds of posters and infographics.

Features offered by Crello

As we have seen, Crello is a perfect alternative to conventional programs for designing infographics and images in general. To achieve this, it has a whole series of options and features that make the job completely easier. That is, in this alternative a friendly interface is combined, a very simple working method based on templates that generates great results.

However, if we want to list the features of Crello, we could mention all this:

Post creator for Instagram.

Post creator for Facebook.

Templates for Infographics.

Animated graphics generator.

Thumbnail maker and editor for Youtube.

EBook designer.

Templates for creating resumes.

Eliminator of funds.

Basic editing options: cropping, resizing, filters, and more.

Support for layers and transparency.

With all this, we talk about one of the best alternatives to programs to design infographics, publications for social networks and more. However, all that we mentioned would not represent anything without the well achieved interface and usability that they have generated in their system.

Why choose Crello to create your designs?

We have always maintained that the graphic aspect is a very important factor for any project. This means that we need to have the best results so that the first impression we want to generate is the one we expect. In that sense, if you don’t have a designer who can help you with this, Crello will allow you to translate your ideas on your own.

It doesn’t matter what type of material you want to create, as Crello offers options ranging from social media posts, posters and logos, to infographics. In this way, we see that we are facing a versatile alternative, capable of helping us in different scenarios with different types of elements.

In this way, if you have design ideas that may be good, but you don’t know how to implement them, Crello is the right choice. It offers a great user experience and a very friendly interface from where your ideas can be easily captured in customizable templates. If you do not have the necessary help in the graphic section of your projects, do not hesitate to try this option.