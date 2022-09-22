Creator Music: YouTube program allows use of copyrighted music in videos

Many s avoid including any snippets of licensed in their videos to avoid strict penalties that are applied by YouTube, such as content removal, demonetization and more. The matter is so serious that even police officers have already used this disadvantage to prevent their videos from being published on the portal. However, that will change with YouTube’s new “Creator Music” program, which is already being tested on the world’s largest video platform.

YouTube’s Creator Music program creators to add licensed or music to their videos for a fee to use the track. According to Billboard, prices range from free to $4.99 per song, but prices can change based on demand. - Advertisement - In this way, youtubers will be able to pay this fee in advance and maintain the monetization of their videos, avoiding blocks or penalties on YouTube, which currently deducts 45% of revenue in commissions and passes 55% on to creators.





Another option is to share the video revenue with the licensed music holders, thus avoiding the upfront cost, but in this case the profit is split 50-50 with YouTube and the creator will only get 27.5%. Cashback, the latest incredible trick of the crafty ones: they climb the rankings from the sofa Creator Music is in beta testing in the United States and is expected to expand to more regions of the world in 2023. YouTube says it has already closed deals with more than 50 record labels, publishers and distributors and that “hundreds of thousands of songs” will be available for through the program with a catalog of popular songs for creators.

