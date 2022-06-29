HomeTech NewsCommunicationCreative Zen Hybrid, testing the new Creative headphones

Creative Zen Hybrid, testing the new Creative headphones

Tech NewsCommunication

Published on

By Brian Adam
captura714.jpg
captura714.jpg
- Advertisement -

I’ve always liked headphones that don’t invade my ear better. It is true that there are some exceptions, but in general I feel more comfortable with wireless headphones than with headphones, and I am quite demanding on the subject.

In search of the best value for money, I’ve tried dozens of them over the past few years, the latest being Creative’s new release.

I’m talking about the Creative Zen Hybrid, wireless headphones that caught my attention for their minimalist, white and foldable design, although they have much more than a pretty design, they have a very effective hybrid active noise cancellation system.

It has 40 mm neodymium drivers and autonomy of up to 27 hours of audio, ideal both for listening to music and for watching a series on TV.

How to find search trends on YouTube

About noise cancellation

Creative Zen Hybrid

To get that noise cancellation I’m talking about, they use microphones installed both outside and inside. The external microphones capture ambient noise and cancel it, and the internal microphones are responsible for doing the same when we make calls, so that the audio quality is quite good for all the protagonists of the communication.

Although the speciations indicate that 95% of the external sound is cancelled, it must be taken into account that low-frequency traffic noise is not the same as a bicycle bell, so it is important to know the environment through which we move and keep in mind that noise cancellation is not magic, it is physical.

[mb_related_posts2]

Let’s take the example of noise from a schoolyard next to the house. It manages to attenuate noise a lot in general, but the frequencies that are emitted are very different, so it is impossible to cancel a scream, for example.

It also has Ambient Mode, so that we can be alert to the environment while listening to music (to hear a warning at a station or keep in mind the noise of traffic while we walk down the street, which is always important to know when we have a car two meters).

quality and battery

As for the sound quality, they do not disappoint. It is a sound with precise bass, very important to me, that I’m still pulling Enya and background music. It also has well-resolved high tones, although I like its lows better.

Use the technology SXFI READY, a free version of the already mentioned Super X-Fi technology, available from the SXFI app. You can use it to listen to the music stored on the mobile itself.

The battery is impressive, almost 30 hours non-stop, and if I charge it for 5 minutes, it gives me 5 more hours.

Pros and cons

Creative Zen Hybrid

The pros are clear to me: folding design, battery and noise cancellation. The material also seems to be of good quality, although I have only been trying them for a few weeks, I will need more time to verify if the sweat does not work its miracles.

OnePlus Nord, confirmed the 48-megapixel rear camera

As against, the control buttons draw a lot of attention, they are not very discreet, and the price is somewhat salty, it reaches the €109.99although it is also true that I have tried more expensive helmets with worse specifications.

You can find them at es.creative.com.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro: Samsung’s off-road mobile is renewed with 5G, 120 Hz panel and 50 MP camera

It has been more than a year since we met the Samsung...
Smart Gadgets

Huawei MateBook 16s and MateBook D 16, new laptops to compete with Apple’s MacBook family

The Asian manufacturer has become one of the best alternatives to Apple's MacBook...
Reviews

Sony Inzone SDM-U27M90, review: in the battle of gaming screens this monitor is going to cause a sensation

This monitor is very important to Sony. And it is because...
Apple

AirTags help find a stolen car – not everyone uses them for stalking

We often talk about how AirTag, the small pocket trackers developed by Apple, are...

More like this

Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apple

Attack “PACMAN” can cross the last defense of the M1 chip

Recently, MIT studies discovered an unfixable weakness in Apple Silicon chips. Basically, if...

© 2021 voonze.com.