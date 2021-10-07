Creative T60, more than just desktop speakers

My computer’s sound card is not a big deal, and that causes problems when recording podcasts, since no matter how good the microphone is, I can never record directly with the PC input. The sound generated is not that bad, but the received really is terrible.

One solution I have found is to use Creative’s new speakers, the T60s, and in the end I managed to get a lot more than I thought:

– USB C connectors, 3.5 mm jack, Bluetooth or headphones with or without microphone.

– Acoustic power of 30 W RMS, with a peak of up to 60 W.

– Audio recording with the microphone with practically no background noise and with the included amplifier.

– Surround.

– Button activate the dialogue mode (the clear dialog). It extracts the human voice from movie audio and enhances it independently, so you don’t have to turn up the volume excessively.

– BasXPort technology, which further improves bass performance.

– Compatible with the SMARTCOMMS KIT software that we saw recently when I told you about the Sound Blaster X4, my experience with this external sound card from Creative.

Anyway, I’ll tell you quickly on video so you can see it:

As you can see, they are compact speakers with excellent power output, capable of being used in consoles, computers and Bluetooth devices. It comes with all necessary cables, including USB-C | USB-C with USB-A adapter.

The fact that it is compatible with SMARTCOMMS KIT is a luxury, since from this software we can reduce the ambient sound to customize the equalizer. Logically it is a plus only for those who connect it to a computer that can run the program while the speakers work.

Its price is 79.99 euros in creative.com.