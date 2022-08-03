Creative Stage Air V2, this is the sound bar for our computer, console or mobile

The time has come to try the Stage Air V2, a sound bar for 60 euros, for our , or , capable of taking the audio experience to another level.

Compatible with PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, the new Creative Stage Air V2 bar is portable and powerful. I have tried it a few days, and here I tell you my experience.

Features of the Creative Stage Air V2

Let’s go first for the objective data. It is a bar without many buttons, minimalist, not very big, to fit under the monitor, and with various connectivity options.

It’s slimmer and more compact than the previous model, the Stage Air, and it improves on bass, although it doesn’t have a subwoofer.

As far as connectivity is concerned, we can use a single USB cable for audio and power, as well as a 3.5mm minijack for analog connection. Of course, it has Bluetooth 5.3 to be able to use it without cables.

In autonomy it offers six hours of uninterrupted playback, being possible to charge it at any time.

Creative Stage Air V2 price and link

There are many Bluetooth speakers on the market, and we could look at the Creative Stage Air V2 as one more, although the minijack and its design focused on serving computers and consoles make it clear that we are talking about a very complete sound bar for its price. .

It can be found for 59.99 euros at es.creative.com.

Personal opinion of the Creative Stage Air V2

I’ve been using the Creative Stage V2 for the living room for a long time, a soundbar with subwoofer that has managed to impressively improve the sound of any TV that has passed through here (and there have been several).

The Creative Stage Air V2 is its little brother, without a subwoofer, but with excellent sound quality. In fact, the design is very similar, as well as the button panel on the side.

The Creative T60 computer speakers are also a good option to improve the sound while working on the laptop, in fact they are so good that now I only record with the microphone using them, since they process the input sound so that it reaches the computer card with more power and less background noise. But still, they are not as elegant as the Creative Stage Air V2 bar.

It is true that the Creative Stage Air V2 is only a speaker, which does not have a microphone input, but it is more elegant, and for 59.99 euros, it is clear that it wants to become the protagonist of our office.