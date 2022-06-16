Creative Stage Air V2 amplifies the sound of your PC without cables

Expanding the increasingly extensive offer of sound bars, Creative Technology has just presented the new Creative Stage Air V2, its latest soundbar designed to give users a full audio experience in a compact form factor, perfect for keeping under any monitor, with the added bonus of fully wireless connectivity options.

Completely renewed both inside and out, the Creative Stage Air V2 is presented under a more minimalist design that retains a slim and compact profile. It offers fuller sounding audio with significantly better bass, though a subwoofer isn’t included, thanks to its new dual full-range racetrack drivers and large passive radiator.





Although without a doubt one of the great advantages of this sound bar is the fact that we have the possibility of connecting it both analogically, using a single USB cable that will simultaneously power and connect the audio; through the classic 3.5-millimeter jack connector; or make use of Bluetooth 5.3 wireless technologywhich will allow us a high-quality connection without interruptions and a range of up to six hours of playback on a single charge.

A wide section of connectivity that will allow us to make use of the Creative Stage Air V2 not just on any PC, including both Windows and Mac operating systems; but it will also allow us to use it with other devices such as consoles PS5, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, and any mobile device or tablet.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the Creative Stage Air V2 available through the brand’s official website, under a price of 50 dollars which may be converted upwards to reach a final price of 50 euros within Europe.