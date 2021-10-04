Creative Stage 360, the new soundbar with Dolby Atmos to watch ‘movies’, series and play

We all have a television in the living room that is the star of the house because, in addition to its many inches, It is the one that stars most of the hours of leisure and fun when we have a free minute. Watching movies, television series, football, reliving memories of the summer and even playing games, are some of the hobbies that we know best how to make the most of it and for that we need to see it, and hear it, with quality.

New Creative Stage 360. Creative

Now, not in all cases that screen size and resolution is accompanied by a sound to match, either because the speakers have never given more of themselves, or because standards such as Dolby Atmos are far from being able to reproduce them. What can we do in those cases? Well indeed, acquire a sound bar with which to make a leap in quality more than remarkable.

Quality sound for whatever you need

The fact is that Creative has just announced the launch in our country of Stage 360, the latest model of its Stage series and that it arrives with the intention of offering a leap in quality to our salon, with a compact device, with a very good design and an audio performance at the height of very expensive solutions. Not surprisingly, we are talking about a company dedicated for almost three decades to sound in the home.

New Creative Stage 360. Creative

This audio bar comes with Dolby Atmos integration, to savor three-dimensional sound such as the one that we can enjoy in movie theaters, and that improves the experience of using streaming platforms such as Netflix, Apple TV +, Disney +, HBO, Prime Video, etc. So much so that only its subwoofer is capable of reaching a power of 240 watts that we can squeeze well through a Smart TV or a computer, and control the entire session thanks to a remote control.

This Creative Stage 360 ​​has connections HDMI ARC, two HDMI 2.0 ports, optical input and bluetooth 5.0 support, which makes it an essential accessory, also, for those who concentrate their leisure space through Blu-ray players and consoles such as Xbox Series X or PS5, where in addition to playing, it is possible to run streaming applications. Or is sound quality not as important as a good 4K display? If you are thinking of acquiring one of these Stage 360 ​​bars, you have it available on the Creative website officially in Spain for a price of 229.99 euros.

